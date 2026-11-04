During the Kargil conflict in 1999, the Indian Army relied on ammunition imports from several countries to sustain its military operations. Since then, India’s defence manufacturing capabilities have changed significantly, particularly over the last decade.

The government’s focused ammunition strategy, backed by faster execution and increased domestic manufacturing, has helped India move closer to self-reliance in ammunition production. The country is also gradually emerging as an export hub for various types of ammunition.

The changing nature of modern warfare has further strengthened this demand. Conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine war and rising tensions in the Middle East have highlighted how quickly modern warfare consumes artillery shells, mortar ammunition, propellants and advanced missiles. At the same time, growing geopolitical and trade tensions have pushed countries to strengthen their military preparedness and reduce dependence on imports.

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This has created sustained demand for defence products, with India’s defence production reaching a new high in FY26.

In this article, we look at five defence stocks with multibagger potential to watch over the long term.

Note: The stocks discussed in this article are for informational purposes only and are not investment recommendations.

#1 BEL

The first stock on the list is Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).

Established in 1954 under the Ministry of Defence, BEL is a Navratna public sector undertaking (PSU) specialising in electronic systems for the Indian Armed Forces. Over the years, the company has grown into one of India’s leading defence technology companies, developing advanced systems that support national security and military modernisation.

Its diverse product portfolio includes radars and fire control systems, weapon systems, communication and network-centric systems, electronic warfare and avionics, anti-submarine warfare systems, electro-optics, tank electronics and homeland security solutions.

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Defence accounts for around 88% of the company’s revenue, making it closely linked to India’s defence spending and modernisation plans.

BEL also contributes to several key national defence programmes, including QRSAM, LCA Mk II, AMCA, Project Kusha and counter-drone systems.

What Makes BEL a Stock to Watch for Multibagger Potential?

India’s growing focus on indigenous defence manufacturing and military modernisation provides a long-term growth opportunity for BEL.

The Union Budget 2026-27 allocated a record Rs 7,850 billion (bn) to the defense sector, with a strong focus on modernization, capital acquisitions, and domestic production. This creates opportunities for companies such as BEL, which play an important role in supplying advanced electronic systems to the armed forces.

BEL is also expanding beyond its traditional defence electronics business into emerging areas such as space and satellite systems, artificial intelligence, unmanned autonomous platforms, directed energy weapons, quantum technologies, advanced cyber and electronic warfare, RF and IR seekers, missiles, rockets, glide bombs, arms and ammunition.

The company is supporting this expansion through investments in research and development (R&D), strategic partnerships and capability building. Its focus on newer technologies also gives it exposure to the changing requirements of modern warfare.

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Another key factor to watch is its order book. As of 1 July 2026, BEL had an outstanding order book of Rs 722.58 bn. It secured additional orders worth Rs 37.54 bn during the quarter, providing visibility into its future revenue pipeline.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Performance-1 Year

Data Source: BSE

#2 Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

Next on the list is Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

It is one of India’s leading aerospace and defence manufacturers.

HAL manufactures several aircraft and helicopters for the Indian Armed Forces. Its key programmes include the Su-30 MKI, Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), Do-228 aircraft and helicopters such as ALH-Dhruv, Chetak, Cheetal and Light Combat Helicopter (LCH).

Apart from manufacturing, the company provides repair, overhaul and maintenance services for aircraft, helicopters and engines. It currently undertakes overhaul work for 13 types of aircraft, helicopters and engines, along with their accessories and avionics.

HAL is also expanding its international presence. It has supplied Dhruv, Lancer, Chetak and Cheetah helicopters and Do-228 aircraft to overseas customers. It also supplies structural components, assemblies and avionics to global aerospace companies such as Airbus, Boeing, Rolls-Royce and Israel Aerospace Industries.

What Makes HAL a Stock to Watch for Multibagger Potential?

HAL’s growth outlook for FY27 and beyond is supported by a strong order book, providing around 7-8 years of revenue visibility. The company expects growth to improve through supply chain stabilisation, capacity expansion and faster production across key platforms.

One of its key priorities is increasing LCA Mk1A production to more than 24 aircraft annually in the coming years. It is also working to accelerate HTT-40 production and expand its civil aviation and export businesses.

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To support its helicopter programmes, HAL is executing the LCH series production order, covering seven new and four upgraded systems. It is also establishing an additional production line at its 615-acre Helicopter Division in Tumakuru.

The company is further focusing on increasing indigenous content to 65-75% or more in major platforms. Investments in artificial intelligence, digital technologies and R&D for future programmes such as IMRH, LCA Mk2, CATS, HLFT and UAVs provide additional growth opportunities.

With its presence across aircraft, helicopters, aero engines, avionics and MRO services, HAL is positioned to participate in India’s long-term defence and aerospace expansion.

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Performance-1 Year

Data Source: BSE

#3 Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

Next on the list is Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders.

It is one of India’s leading defence shipyards operating under the Ministry of Defence.

Based in Mumbai and Nhava, the company specialises in the construction, repair and refurbishment of warships and submarines.

Its portfolio covers eight business areas, including warships, submarines, Coast Guard vessels, commercial vessels, green ships, offshore projects, ship repair and refit, and submarine lifecycle support.

Since 1960, MDL has built over 800 platforms, including 31 capital warships and eight submarines.

What Makes MDL a Stock to Watch for Multibagger Potential?

MDL’s specialised shipbuilding capabilities give it a distinct position in India’s defence manufacturing sector. It is the only Indian shipyard to have built both destroyers and conventional submarines for the Indian Navy. This experience gives the company an established position in complex naval construction programmes.

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India’s growing focus on strengthening its naval capabilities also provides opportunities for MDL. Upcoming projects such as advanced Project 75-I submarines and next-generation destroyers offer scope for fresh order inflows.

MDL’s order book stood at Rs 164.43 bn as of 30 September 2026, providing visibility into its future revenue pipeline. Its experience in warship and submarine construction, along with its participation in major naval programmes, makes it a stock to watch as India’s naval modernisation gathers pace.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Performance-1 Year

Data Source: BSE

#4 Bharat Dynamics

Next on the list is Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL).

It is one of India’s leading manufacturers of guided missile systems and allied defence equipment.

Established in 1970, BDL is a Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Defence. It manufactures surface-to-air missiles (SAMs), air-to-air missiles (AAMs), anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs), torpedoes and other defence equipment for the Indian Armed Forces and friendly foreign countries.

The company develops products through in-house research and development (R&D) as well as technology transfer (ToT) arrangements, allowing it to manufacture advanced missile systems for India’s defence requirements.

What Makes BDL a Stock to Watch for Multibagger Potential?

As one of India’s leading missile manufacturers, BDL is closely linked to the country’s growing demand for advanced missile systems and indigenous defence equipment.

Its established manufacturing capabilities and presence across multiple missile categories give it exposure to different defence requirements.

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The company is expanding its manufacturing footprint through three upcoming greenfield facilities at Ibrahimpatnam near Hyderabad, Amravati in Maharashtra and Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh. These facilities will focus on surface-to-air missiles, next-generation missile systems, very short-range air defence systems (VSHORADs), rockets and propellants for ATGM programmes.

BDL’s order book stood at Rs 261.76 bn as of FY26, providing revenue visibility over the next 4-5 years. It also has several contracts in the pipeline, including MRSAM, Invar ATGM, Helina, NAG, SAAW and Grad Rockets, which are at various stages of finalisation.

On the technology front, BDL is developing next-generation systems such as Amogha-III, a third-generation man-portable fire-and-forget anti-tank guided missile.

Its position as a leading domestic missile manufacturer, expanding production capacity, strong order book, and focus on advanced defence technologies make BDL a stock to watch for long-term growth.

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Performance-1 Year

Data Source: BSE

#5 Data Patterns

Last on the list is Data Patterns.

It is a fast-growing company in India’s defence and aerospace electronics sector.

The company develops and manufactures high-technology products for defence and aerospace applications. Its key areas of expertise include radars, electronic warfare, communication systems, avionics and satellite systems. Its strong in-house intellectual property (IP) and product development capabilities support its technology-driven business model.

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Data Patterns also contributed to the BrahMos missile programme, which gained attention during Operation Sindoor. According to its Q1 FY27 revenue breakup, the BrahMos programme accounted for 12.7% of its customer revenue.

What Makes Data Patterns a Stock to Watch for Multibagger Potential?

India’s growing focus on indigenous defence technology and self-reliance provides opportunities for specialised electronics manufacturers such as Data Patterns.

The company is expanding its product portfolio across airborne surveillance radars, maritime applications, drone detection and counter-drone technologies, electronic support systems and advanced surveillance solutions. These areas are gaining importance as modern defence requirements increasingly rely on advanced electronics, surveillance and electronic warfare systems.

Data Patterns had an order book of Rs 9,277 m as of Q1 FY27. Additionally, the company expects an order pipeline of Rs 20-40 bn over the next 24 months.

Its specialised capabilities across defence electronics, expanding product portfolio and anticipated order inflows make Data Patterns a stock to watch for long-term growth.

Data Patterns Share Price Performance-1 Year

Data Source: BSE

Conclusion

India’s defence sector is undergoing a major transformation, with increasing government spending, a focus on indigenous manufacturing and rising demand for advanced military equipment.

As the country strengthens its defence capabilities and expands its presence in global markets, domestic defence companies are getting opportunities to grow their businesses.

Investors should evaluate the company’s fundamentals, corporate governance, and valuations of the stock as key factors when conducting due diligence before making investment decisions.

Happy investing.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such. Learn more about our recommendation services here…

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