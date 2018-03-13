Check flight timings: Full list of IndiGo’s flight cancellation for today

IndiGo said passengers have been given options to either choose another flight at no extra cost or cancel their booking and get a full refund without any cancellation charges. (Reuters)

Budget carrier IndiGo on Tuesday cancelled 47 flights after Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered it to ground its A320Neo planes with faulty Pratt & Whitney engines. The air carrier operates nearly 1,000 flights in a day. “IndiGo has cancelled certain flights due to the grounding of our aircraft further to the DGCA directions which has been issued in the interest of safety. This has come after cancellation of 47 IndiGo flights,” the airline said in a statement on its website. The flights have been cancelled by IndiGo on Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Patna, Srinagar, Bhubaneswar, Amritsar, Srinagar and Guwahati, among other routes.

Even GoAir the other airline that was asked to ground its flights yesterday cancelled its 18 flights. GoAir operates 230 flights in a day. Issuing a statement later, the budget carrier IndiGo said that the passengers of the cancelled flights have been provided options to either choose another flight without any extra cost or cancel their booking and receive a complete refund without any cancellation charges.

Below is the list of cancelled flights for today:

