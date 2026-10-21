The Sahajanand Medical Technologies IPO of Rs 475 crore, which closed for subscription on October 19, is expected to finalise its share allotment process today, October 21. The IPO witnessed active investor participation, and currently the company’s stock is trading in the unlisted markets at a premium of nearly 7%.

Its share price band was fixed at Rs 327 to Rs 344 per share. Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors is the book-running lead manager for the issue, while MUFG Intime India is acting as the registrar.

In case you wish to check your IPO allotment status, here’s a quick and easy guide

Here’s a quick and easy guide to check your IPO allotment status online.

Sahajanand Medical Technologies IPO: How to check IPO allotment status

Via BSE Website

Go to the BSE IPO allotment status page.

Select ‘Equity’ as the issue type.

From the dropdown, choose ‘Sahajanand Medical Technologies’.

Enter your application number or PAN.

Complete the captcha by ticking ‘I’m not a robot’ and click on Search.

Via NSE Website

Visit the NSE IPO application tracking page.

Then, click on ‘Equity and SME IPO Bid Details’.

Select ‘Sahajanandi’ from the list.

Provide details such as your application number and PAN.

Submit to view your allotment status.

Via the Registrar’s Website

Go to the official site of the Registrar, MUFG Intime India.

Select ‘Sahajanand’’ from the dropdown.

Choose any of the following: PAN, Application Number, DP ID/Client ID, or Bank Account Number.

Fill in the necessary details and press Search to check your status.

Sahajanand Medical Technologies IPO: Subscription snapshot

The Sahajanand Medical Technologies IPO witnessed strong investor participation, as by the end of its bidding window, the issue was subscribed 14.20 times. QIBs led the pack; however, the employees’ quota was undersubscribed

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 34.70 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 14.64times

Retail Investors: 3.03 times

Employees: 0.37 times

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Sahajanand Medical Technologies IPO: Grey Market Activity

As per the latest update, the shares of the medtech firm were trading in the unlisted markets at a grey market premium of Rs 24, suggesting a likely listing price of Rs 368, based on the upper end of the price band. This equates to gains of 6.98% per share and a profit of Rs 1,032 per lot.

However, GMP is an unofficial metric to determine the listing price and fluctuates based on market mood and sentiment.

Sahajanand Medical Technologies IPO details

Sahajanand Medical Technologies IPO is entirely an offer for sale, as investor groups are offloaded 1.38 crore shares aggregating to Rs 475.48 crore. Once the allotment is completed, Sahajanand Medical Technologies is expected to list on the BSE and NSE on October 23.