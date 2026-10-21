Jefferies retained its ‘Buy’ rating on UltraTech Cement and Bajaj Finance in reports dated October 20, 2026, while keeping a ‘Buy’ on Hindustan Zinc with a lower target price. The brokerage’s October 20 information technology report also identified buying opportunities among select mid-sized IT companies, including Sagility India.

UltraTech Cement: ‘Buy’

Jefferies reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating on UltraTech Cement and raised its target price to Rs 14,380 from Rs 14,065. The brokerage said cement pricing would be a key factor in sustaining earnings improvement as costs rise.

UltraTech reported year-on-year growth of 14% in domestic cement demand in the September quarter, ahead of industry demand growth of about 10%. Its blended earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) per tonne came in at Rs 975, above Jefferies’ estimate of around Rs 900.

The brokerage noted that cement prices strengthened from mid-September and that October spot prices were about 5% above September-quarter levels. Management remained committed to an EBITDA-per-tonne target of Rs 1,400 by the exit of the March 2028 quarter.

Bajaj Finance: ‘Buy’

Jefferies maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on Bajaj Finance but lowered its target price to Rs 1,230 from Rs 1,280 after trimming its estimates for the following financial years.

The company’s assets under management grew 26% year on year in the September quarter, compared with 24% in the June quarter. Net interest income rose 24%, while fee income increased 33%.

The brokerage said a rise in stage-2 loans in the gold-loan segment needed monitoring, but management expected the profit-and-loss impact to be negligible. Jefferies also identified regulatory decisions on flexi-loans and bancassurance fees as areas to watch. Its estimates factor in some impact from potential restrictions, partly offset by stronger loan growth.

Hindustan Zinc: ‘Buy’

Jefferies retained its ‘Buy’ rating on Hindustan Zinc but cut its target price to Rs 650 from Rs 750, citing lower assumptions for silver prices.

The company’s September-quarter EBITDA rose 15% sequentially and came in 8% above Jefferies’ estimate. Lower production costs and higher lead concentrate sales supported the result.

The brokerage said zinc prices had benefited from tight supply conditions, including mine closures, lower ore grades and project delays. Silver prices, however, had been volatile since June 2026, while rising interest rates could add near-term pressure. Jefferies said a recovery in silver prices would be important for the stock’s performance.

Sagility India: ‘Buy’

Jefferies identified Sagility as a mid-sized IT company with rerating potential in its October 20 report on the sector. The brokerage said the company stood out among mid-sized IT stocks on its assessment of potential valuation upside and downside risk. With a target price of Rs 54% indicating an upside of around 23%.

The report said market valuations were pricing in lower long-term revenue growth than companies had delivered historically. Jefferies also cautioned that the broader IT sector’s growth outlook remained muted, making stock selection important.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.