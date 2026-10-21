Zydus Lifesciences has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for a generic version of a transdermal system used to treat menopause symptoms.

“The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has granted final approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Estradiol and Levonorgestrel Transdermal System, 0.045 mg/0.015 mg per day (URLD: Climara Pro® Transdermal System 0.045 mg/0.015 mg per day),” Zydus Lifesciences said in a regulatory filing.

The drug is a generic version of Bayer’s Climara Pro transdermal system. It is primarily used to treat moderate to severe menopause symptoms and is also prescribed to postmenopausal women to help prevent osteoporosis.

Zydus will manufacture the product at its facility in Moraiya, near Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Zydus drug eligible for 180-day exclusivity

The USFDA has designated the drug as a Competitive Generic Therapy (CGT). Under this pathway, certain first-approved applicants may qualify for a 180-day exclusivity period, subject to the provisions of the US Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.

Any applicable exclusivity period will begin when the product is first commercially marketed, the company said.

US market opportunity

The drug recorded annual sales of approximately $45.7 million in the US, according to IQVIA MAT data for August 2026. The approval gives Zydus access to a market for treatments used to manage menopause symptoms and prevent postmenopausal osteoporosis.

With this approval, Zydus Lifesciences has received a total of 458 approvals from the USFDA as on 30 September 2026. The company has filed 516 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) with the US regulator so far, it said.

About Zydus Lifesciences

Zydus Lifesciences is a global, innovation-driven life sciences company focused on pharmaceutical research, development, manufacturing and marketing. The company develops and delivers healthcare solutions, including finished dosage formulations, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and consumer wellness products. It focuses on scientific research, technological innovation and developing therapies to address unmet medical needs, improve access to healthcare and enhance patients’ quality of life.

Zydus Lifesciences share price

The share price of Zydus Lifesciences has gained 21.67% so far this year.