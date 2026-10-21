Transrail Lighting has secured new orders worth Rs 927 crore, mainly in its domestic power transmission and distribution (T&D) business. With these fresh wins, the company’s order intake for the year has increased to Rs 3,356 crore.

The company has secured orders worth more than Rs 2,300 crore over the past three weeks.

The latest orders include engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects for 765 kV and 400 kV transmission lines in the domestic market, along with conductor supply orders from the US.

Transrail Lighting focuses on domestic and international growth

Transrail Lighting said its in-house manufacturing capabilities for towers and conductors, coupled with strong demand in domestic and international T&D markets, would support its growth.

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The company expects its integrated manufacturing capabilities and presence across domestic and overseas markets to strengthen its position in the power transmission and distribution sector.

What did the management say?

Randeep Narang, Managing Director and CEO of Transrail Lighting, said the strong order inflows reflected the company’s growing scale and competitiveness in the power T&D sector.

“The strong momentum in our order inflows underscores Transrail’s growing scale and competitiveness in the power T&D sector. Our ability to secure complex transmission EPC projects, backed by our in-house tower and conductor manufacturing capabilities, remains a key differentiator,” Narang said.

He added that the company would focus on building a diversified business across its products and services, supported by its established presence in the domestic market and an expanding international business.

About Transrail Lighting

Transrail is a leading turnkey engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company with a primary focus on the power transmission and distribution business and four decades of experience. Headquartered in India, it is a global enterprise with a footprint in more than 60 countries across six continents.

It provides turnkey solutions covering design, engineering, supply, manufacturing, construction and testing services across all its business verticals, which include transmission lines, substations, civil construction, railways, solar, and pole and lighting. As part of its power T&D business, Transrail has large-scale manufacturing facilities in India for galvanized lattice towers, overhead conductors, including HTLS, and galvanized monopoles, in addition to a well-accredited tower testing facility.

Transrail Lighting share price

The share price of Transrail Lighting has gained 5.57% in the intraday trading session. On year-to-date (YTD) basis, however, the stock has declined 15.73%.