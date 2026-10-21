Larsen & Toubro’s Public Spaces, Airports & Health (PAH) business vertical has secured two large construction orders in India. First from the central government and the second from the government of Andhra Pradesh. In L&T’s parlance, large orders are valued between Rs 2,500-5,000 crore.

L&T New Delhi Construction order details

The first project has been awarded to the conglomerate by the Central Public Works Department and is related to the construction of the Government of India’s Common Central Secretariat buildings 4 and 5, which are located along the Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

Under the scope of work, L&T will carry out the structural, architectural, mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) works, and also the external development works for the New Delhi project. All this work is expected to be completed within a period of 24 months, followed by a five-year operation and maintenance period.

L&T Andhra Pradesh project details

L&T’s second order has been awarded by the Government of Andhra Pradesh. The contract includes construction of two office towers on either side of the Amaravati Quantum Computing Centre at Amaravati.

The conglomerate will carry out the project’s shell and core work, and the project is expected tp be completed within 30 months. The Amaravati construction order proposes two towers, which are configured as a basement, plus a ground floor and 47 floors, taking up a built-up area of 37.5 lakh sq. ft.

“L&T’s PAH business vertical has built an impressive track record of delivering modern and customised public spaces across India and overseas. These latest orders further reinforce the confidence that government agencies place in L&T’s ability to undertake demanding projects and deliver them to the highest standards,” the company said in its exchange filing.

L&T share price

L&T’s stock was trending flat in Wednesday’s intraday trading session. Over the past one month, its share price has fallen by more than 5%, while over the past six months its stock has declined over 9%.

About Larsen & Toubro

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational conglomerate primarily engaged in EPC Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing, Products and Services, operating across diverse domains and multiple geographies.