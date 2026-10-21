The UltraTech Cement share price soared nearly 3% today, October 21. The country’s largest cement major posted robust numbers for the second quarter of financial year 2027 (Q2FY27). Cost pressures stemming from the West Asia war are likely to remain in the near term, with some analysts expecting price hikes to offset the input cost increase.

Global investment bank Jefferies has a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock, and it also raised the price target by over 2% to Rs 14,380 apiece. This implies an upside of nearly 34% from the stock’s current price of Rs 10,735.

Japanese brokerage Nomura maintained its ‘Buy’ recommendation on the stock, but lowered the target price by over 1% to Rs 13,700. This implies an upside of around 28%. Domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal also maintained its ‘Buy’ call on UltraTech, and has a target price of Rs 13,220, reflecting an upside of 23% from the current price.

UltraTech Q2 earnings

UltraTech Cement reported a 21% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit for the second quarter of financial year 2027 (Q2FY27), driven by higher sales volumes and improved operating performance. Its net profit rose to Rs 1,494 crore from Rs 1,232 crore a year ago. However, the bottom line fell short of the Bloomberg consensus estimate of Rs 1,604 crore.

UltraTech’s revenue for the September quarter rose nearly 19% YoY to Rs 23,295 crore, beating the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 22,342 crore.

Jefferies on UltraTech: C&W biz to scale beyond expectations

Jefferies reiterated UltraTech as its top pick in the sector, with a sustained recovery in cement price remaining the key catalyst for the stock. It has a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock, with a price target of Rs 14,380 apiece, implying an upside of nearly 34%.

Jefferies noted that the company’s management discussed extensively on cement prices rather than volumes. It highlighted that pricing momentum has improved since mid September and that the company will focus on protecting EBITDA per tonne despite higher costs. The company also raised expectations for its cables and wires (C&W) business.

UltraTech expects the C&W business to scale ahead of initial expectations, with the current expansion supporting a revised revenue target of Rs 1,600 crore to Rs 1,800 crore, from Rs 1,000 crore earlier. This is mostly driven by higher copper prices.

“Pricing remains market-aligned, with select products commanding a premium. Mgmt clarified no entry into fans and other electricals and expects FY28 to be the first meaningful year of scale for the business,” Jefferies said.

Nomura on UltraTech: Lower EBITDA view

Nomura has lowered its EBITDA estimates for FY27 by 5% to Rs 18,200 crore. It has also reduced its FY28 and FY29 EBITDA projections by 1% each to Rs 23,000 crore and Rs 25,500 crore, respectively. This is largely on account of the escalated cost structure.

Nomura maintained its ‘Buy’ recommendation on the stock, with a target price of Rs 13,700, implying an upside of around 28%.

Higher fuel costs remain a concern but Nomura expects price hikes to offset the spot fuel costs. “Management expects demand to stay strong through March 2029E, supported by data centers, private capex, metro extensions and urban housing, although a weaker monsoon typically leads to softer rural demand, which could pose a risk in FY28F, in our view,” Nomura said.

Motilal Oswal on UltraTech: Extending lead over peers

Motilal Oswal also maintained its ‘Buy’ call on UltraTech, and has a target price of Rs 13,220, reflecting an upside of 23% from the current price.

“The company reported robust volume growth and witnessed strong improvement in capacity utilisation. Cement prices have recovered since Sep’26 and seen improvement in early-Oct’26. However, cost pressure remains a key near-term challenge. UTCEM continues to extend its lead over peers across capacity, market share, cost leadership, and cash flow generation,” the brokerage said.

Motilal Oswal expects the company’s consolidated revenue to rise 13% on a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) basis over FY26 to FY28. It expects EBITDA to grow 14% CAGR and net profit at 15% CAGR over the same period.

UltraTech Cement: Solid growth but cost pressures remain

The cement major posted robust performance for the September quarter and analysts expect growth to continue. However, they acknowledged cost pressures as a key near term headwind.

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