RailTel Corporation of India has received a Letter of Acceptance from the Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation for a rate contract covering structured local area networks. The estimated size of the order is Rs 47.4 crore, including tax, according to a stock exchange filing.

RailTel order details: Scope of the Rs 47.4 crore LAN contract

The rate contract is for the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of structured LAN at various locations in Haryana, Chandigarh and the Delhi National Capital Region. The work will be done on behalf of several Haryana state government departments.

A rate contract does not carry a fixed volume of work. According to the filing, the customer will issue purchase orders from time to time as per its requirements. The Rs 47.4 crore figure is therefore an estimate drawn from the Letter of Acceptance and not a guaranteed order value.

As per the filing, the order is domestic. The company reported no delay in making the disclosure.

RailTel contract disclosure: Promoter interest and related-party details

RailTel stated that its promoter, promoter group and group companies have no interest in the Haryana agency that awarded the contract. It also said the order does not fall under related party transactions.

The filing was issued with the approval of the Executive Director, Northern Region, according to a note at the end of the annexure.

About the company

RailTel Corporation of India is a Navratna public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Railways. It describes itself as one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in India and an end-to-end IT and ICT service provider. The company was incorporated in 2000 to build a nationwide broadband, VPN and multimedia network that would support train control and safety systems of Indian Railways. Its optical fibre network runs to about 62,000 route kilometres along railway tracks, and it operates public Wi-Fi at more than 6,000 railway stations. Its services include MPLS VPN, leased lines, tower co-location, data centre and cloud services, and retail broadband under the RailWire brand. The company was granted Navratna status in August 2024.

RailTel Corporation of India share price

RailTel Corporation of India’s share price has decreased by 1.9% as of intraday on October 21. The company’s share price decreased by 5.74% in the past month. Furthermore, RailTel Corporation of India’s share price decreased by 33.54%% in the last year.