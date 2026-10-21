The State Bank of India (SBI) has reported a suspected data leak involving 3,897 customer records identified during a preliminary analysis of around 3.75 lakh records found on the dark web.

According to SBI, the exposed information reportedly includes customers’ names, registered mobile numbers, dates of birth, email addresses, residential addresses, gender, customer identification numbers (CIF), lead IDs and details linked to loan and lead records.

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SBI launches investigation into suspected data leak

SBI received alerts about the suspected exposure on October 16, from its threat intelligence service provider, the Defence Cyber Agency and the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In).

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The bank said it needed to verify the authenticity and completeness of the exposed data, identify the possible source of the leak and assess the potential risks to customers and the bank.

SBI has activated its cyber incident response and containment protocols. It has also appointed an independent cybersecurity agency empanelled by CERT-In to investigate the incident and determine the nature and extent of the suspected data compromise.

SBI says operations remain unaffected

SBI said the incident has had no material impact on its core business operations, financial performance or business continuity. The bank’s core functions continue to operate normally without disruption.The bank is conducting a detailed assessment and implementing the necessary corrective and preventive measures. SBI said it would continue to monitor the situation and take appropriate action in line with applicable regulatory requirements.