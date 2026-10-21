Hexaware Technologies has declared a second interim dividend of Rs 9.50 per equity share for the financial year 2026. The company said the payout is 950% of the face value of Re 1 per share. The company informed the exchanges of the decision in a filing.

Hexaware Technologies dividend record date and payment date

As per the filing, shareholders whose names appear in the company’s records on October 26 will be eligible for the dividend. The company has fixed the record date as per Regulation 42 of the SEBI listing regulations. Payment is scheduled for November 7.

Hexaware Technologies Q2 results 2026: Board meeting on October 28

The dividend comes ahead of the company’s September quarter results. In a separate filing on Monday, Hexaware said its Board will meet on Wednesday, October 28. The directors will consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

About Hexaware

Hexaware describes itself as a global technology and business process services company. It says its vision is to be the most loved digital transformation partner for enterprises. The company traces its history to 1990, and its registered office is in Navi Mumbai.

According to the company, it operates offices across 28 countries and serves clients in 12 sectors. These include banking, insurance, life sciences and healthcare, retail, manufacturing, travel and hospitality, and telecom. It says it works with more than 370 clients.

Hexaware organises its work into six service lines. These are business process services, cloud, data and AI, digital IT operations, digital and software, and enterprise platform services. The company also markets two proprietary offerings. Amaze is aimed at cloud adoption and modernisation, and Tensai is aimed at AI-led automation.

Hexaware Technologies share price

Hexaware Technologies’ share price has increased by 2.17% as of early trading on October 21. The company’s share price increased by 13.79% in the past month. Furthermore, Hexaware Technologies’ share price decreased by 18.57% in the past year.