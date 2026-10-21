Share price of Kalpataru Projects rose nearly 2% in Wednesday’s early trade as the company announced that it has secured new order wins worth Rs 2,349 crore for major engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects in India.

Kalpataru Projects: Order details

Kalpataru’s new contracts include projects in the Power Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business in India, and orders in the Buildings and Factories (B&F) business in the country. These order wins are for major EPC projects aggregating to Rs 2,349 crore.

With these new contracts, the company’s order inflows for FY27 have crossed Rs 22,000 crore.

“We continue to witness robust growth across our core T&D and B&F verticals. These new contract wins solidify our leading market position in India’s fast-growing, high-potential infrastructure landscape,” said Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO of KPIL.

Mohnot added that these projects underscore Kalpataru’s strong EPC capabilities and reflect its track record of executing top-notch projects both domestically and internationally.

“Driven by this strong momentum, our year-to-date order inflows for FY27 have crossed Rs 22,000 crore, positioning us exceptionally well for sustainable future growth,” he added.

Kalpataru Projects share price

Kalpataru’s share price was up over 1% in Wednesday’s intraday trading session. Over the past one month, its stock has declined nearly 6%, while over the past six months Kalpataru Projects’ stock has delivered a return of more than 9%.

Over the past one year, the company’s share price has increased by more than 7%, while over the time frame of past five years, its stock has advanced by 161%.

About the company

Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL) is a leading player in the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) segment, with a global footprint spanning 75 countries. KPIL offers integrated EPC solutions across diverse sectors, including power transmission and distribution, buildings and factories, water supply and treatment, railways, oil and gas infrastructure, urban mobility, highways, and airports.

The company operates two manufacturing facilities in India for the fabrication of power transmission towers, heavy metal structures, and scaffolding and formwork systems. In FY2026, KPIL generated revenue of Rs 27,143 crores (~USD 2.9 billion), with more than 250 projects under execution across over 30 countries