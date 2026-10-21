In case you applied for the Bonfiglioli Transmissions IPO and are awaiting your allotment status, it is most likely that you’ll get to know whether your bid was successful or not. The issue’s share allotment is likely to be finalised today, October 21, and Bonfiglioli Transmission is expected to list on stock exchanges by October 23.

Its share price band was fixed at Rs 558 to Rs 686.

Here’s a quick and easy guide to check your IPO allotment status online.

Bonfiglioli Transmissions IPO: How to check IPO allotment status

Via BSE Website

Go to the BSE IPO allotment status page.

Select ‘Equity’ as the issue type.

From the dropdown, choose ‘Bonfiglioli Transmissions’.

Enter your application number or PAN.

Complete the captcha by ticking ‘I’m not a robot’ and click on Search.

Via NSE Website

Visit the NSE IPO application tracking page.

Then, click on ‘Equity and SME IPO Bid Details’.

Select ‘‘Bonfiglioli’ from the list.

Provide details such as your application number and PAN.

Submit to view your allotment status.

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Via the Registrar’s Website

Go to the official site of the Registrar, MUFG Intime India.

Select ‘Bonfiglioli’’ from the dropdown.

Choose any of the following: PAN, Application Number, DP ID/Client ID, or Bank Account Number.

Fill in the necessary details and press Search to check your status.

Bonfiglioli Transmissions IPO: Subscription snapshot

The Bonfiglioli Transmission IPO saw healthy investor participation, as by the end of its subscription window, the issue was booked 46.06 times. QIBs led the participation, with the portion being booked more than 100x, while the NII segment also attracted active investor interest.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 120.78 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 40.40times

Retail Investors: 5.91times

Employees: 7.43 times

Bonfiglioli Transmissions IPO: Grey Market Activity

In the unlisted markets, shares of Bonfiglioli are trading at a premium of Rs 135, reflecting an estimated listing price of Rs 721, based on the upper end of the price band. This suggests a potential gain of around 23% per share and a profit of Rs 3,375 per lot.

However, GMP is unofficial and may not always reflect actual listing performance.

Bonfiglioli Transmissions IPO details

Bonfiglioli Transmissions IPO is a book build issue of Rs 2,533.66 crore. The issue is entirely an offer for sale, as shareholder Bonfiglioli S.p.A. will offload 4.32 crore shares of Rs 10 each. Axis Capital is the book-running lead manager, and MUFG Intime India is acting as the registrar.

The company is expected to debut on BSE and NSE on October 23.