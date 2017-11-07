Airtel offers 1GB data per day, unlimited free calls for 70 days in this new plan; check details

Airtel offers a new Rs 448 plan. (Source: PTI)

In order to take on Reliance Jio’s Rs 399 plan, Airtel has announced a Rs 448 plan. Under this new plan, Airtel offers 1GB data per day and unlimited calling for 70 days. The plan is limited to select Airtel users and can be purchased only via myAirtel app. Once users have opted for Airtel Rs 448 plan, they can benefit from 1GB of either 3G or 4G data. Apart from unlimited voice calls (both local and STD) in addition to free outgoing calls on roaming, they will also be given 3,000 SMS.

The validity of this plan is 70 days and it is priced at Rs 448 by Airtel. So, users get total 70GB of data along with the daily limit of 1GB on data consumption. It poses direct competition to a couple of Jio plans such as Rs 399 and Rs 459 – Airtel is thereby looking to kill 2 birds with one stone. Under the Rs 399 plan, Jio offers 1Gb data daily and unlimited voice calls, in addition to access to premium Jio apps and services. In its Rs 459 plan, Jio offers same benefits but the validity of that plan is 84 days.

On the other hand, Airtel has an existing Rs 349 plan. Earlier, the telecom operator was giving 1GB data per day along with unlimited free calls under this plan. But, it has recently upgraded the plan, offering 1.5GB data per day unlike before. However, the validity remains the same that’s 28 days.

Yesterday, Airtel had announced another plan for its users. Priced at Rs 3,999, this plan was aimed at users with higher data consumption. Under this new yearly plan for prepaid subscribers, Airtel offers 300GB of 4G data unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day, and comes with the validity of 360 days. There is no daily limit on the usage of data so you can either consume 360GB in just one day or use it across 360 days.