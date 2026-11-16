Prince William began his India visit with a wicket many cricket fans would happily claim: Sachin Tendulkar’s. It came during a friendly game of gully cricket in Mumbai, where he and Catherine, Princess of Wales, opened their three-day visit on Monday, November 16.

Tendulkar was caught after lofting a delivery from William during the match at Ballard Estate. The prince had already been bowled during his own brief innings.

Prince William during a gully cricket match at Ballard Estate in Mumbai. (Image: AP)

Royal innings, then cutting chai

Catherine, widely known as Kate, also took her turn with the bat. William eventually dismissed her too, as schoolgirls joined the game on N Morarji Road.

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Traditional dhol-tasha drums welcomed the couple to the neighbourhood, with its sandstone buildings and small balconies. The morning also included cutting chai served in kulhads at a tea stall under a large banyan tree.

Prince William and Catherine with Sachin Tendulkar. (Image: PTI)

From the crease to the Metro

The couple later took a ride on the Mumbai Metro from Vidhan Bhavan station. The outing brought the visit’s environmental theme into the city’s everyday commute.

Sustainable urban transport features alongside cricket, fashion and cinema in their programme. In an official statement, the British High Commission said the visit would highlight innovation, youth leadership and connections between the two countries.

William also addressed the Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly in Mumbai. According to PTI, he argued that emerging economies should not have to choose between prosperity and environmental protection.

He highlighted Indian finalists working on affordable electric rickshaws and helping low-income women cope with extreme heat. “But we cannot wait for everyone to agree before we act,” he said.

A return with personal significance

The visit is the couple’s second official trip to India, the British High Commission said. Their previous joint visit was a decade ago.

For Kate, it also marks their first overseas trip together since her cancer diagnosis in 2024. She announced in January 2025 that she was in remission and has gradually resumed public duties.

Princess Catherine plays ‘gully cricket’ with schoolchildren during the royal couple’s three-day official visit to India. (Image: PTI)

The environmental focus continues on Tuesday (Nov 17), when Mumbai hosts the sixth Earthshot Prize awards. Organisers say five winners will each receive £1 million to expand their solutions. The couple will conclude their visit with a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday.