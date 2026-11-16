The RBI has reiterated that Tata Sons must comply with regulations requiring it to list, keeping the spotlight on an issue that has exposed differences within the Tata group, PTI reported on Monday.

In a letter dated November 16, an RBI official advised the holding company of the salt-to-software conglomerate to follow all applicable rules for non-banking financial companies in the upper layer, including the listing requirement, according to the report.

The letter was written by a Deputy General Manager in the RBI’s Department of Regulation in response to an October 6 communication from Tata Sons Pvt Ltd.

RBI points to board discussions

The regulator noted that Tata Sons had not sought guidance on any particular regulation or direction. However, it indicated that discussions at the company’s board meeting suggested its communication concerned listing.

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“While specific guidance has not been sought on any particular regulation/ guideline/ direction, from the discussion in the Board regarding listing, it seems the guidance is perhaps with respect to the same,” the letter read, according to PTI.

The central bank advised Tata Sons to comply with its existing regulations and directions, “including the requirement of listing by your company”.

The communication follows the RBI’s rejection of Tata Sons’ application to deregister as an NBFC on September 11. According to PTI, the central bank first asked the company to list at that point, days before a September 17 board meeting brought differences within the group’s senior leadership into the open.

A divide over listing

Noel Tata, who chairs Tata Trusts, opposes a listing, viewing it as a threat to the Tata way of working. The trusts own more than two-thirds of Tata Sons. The company’s management, led by N Chandrasekaran, believes it must comply with the law.

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group, the largest private shareholder in Tata Sons with a stake of more than 18%, favours a listing. PTI reported that it sees the move as a way to raise liquidity to repay its debt.

The RBI’s letter also came on a day when Jimmy Tata, Ratan Tata’s brother, was widely reported to be supporting both the listing and Chandrasekaran’s reappointment. The issue has remained a source of disagreement within the group for several years.