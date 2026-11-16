Foreign investors continued buying Indian equities for the second straight week on Monday with net purchases of Rs 4,864.68 crore, while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth a net Rs 3,519.05 crore. The contrasting flows came as benchmark indices ended modestly higher, with buying in banking and FMCG stocks offering support.

FII buying on November 16

Foreign institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 15,636.88 crore and sold Rs 10,772.20 crore, leaving net purchases of Rs 4,864.68 crore.

The buying followed net purchases of approximately Rs 5,737 crore on Friday. Monday’s purchases were smaller, but overseas investors remained a source of support.

“Improving foreign investor sentiment continued to lend support to domestic equities, with FIIs recording net purchases of approximately ₹5,737 crore on Friday. Foreign investors reportedly infused around ₹84,290 crore into Indian equities during the first half of November,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP – Research at Religare Broking.

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DII selling significant

Domestic institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 11,752.03 crore but sold Rs 15,271.08 crore. Their net sold equities worth Rs 3,519.05 crore.

Meanwhile, the Nifty settled at 25,291 and the Sensex shut shop at 82,104.79.

“Sectoral performance remained mixed, with FMCG and banking stocks outperforming, while pharma, metal and auto stocks faced selling pressure. Broader markets remained relatively subdued, with the midcap and smallcap indices declining in the range of 0.5% to 1.11%,” Mishra said.

3 factors supporting market sentiment

#1 Earnings expectations remain resilient

Corporate earnings continue to support the outlook despite caution at higher market levels.

“Renewed FII inflows, resilient earnings momentum with no major downgrade risk to FY27 and FY28 estimates, and relatively favourable valuations support a constructive longer-term outlook,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

His assessment points to earnings expectations holding up even as investors become more selective following the rally.

#2 Valuations offer some comfort

Nair also highlighted relatively favourable valuations as a supporting factor. However, that comfort has not translated into broad-based buying across market segments. “Broader markets underperformed as profit booking weighed on mid- and small-caps, signalling cautious risk appetite at higher levels,” he said.

Sustained buying in heavyweights and banking stocks helped the market, while defensive positioning benefited FMCG and hospital stocks, Nair added.

#3 Lower crude provides relief

Nair said “the recent decline in crude oil prices offers some relief”, although inflation concerns and elevated bond yields continued to keep investors cautious.

Mishra placed Brent crude at around $95 a barrel amid mixed global cues. Nair cautioned that expectations of further rate increases by major central banks in December could limit near-term upside.

What investors should watch

Mishra described the market as consolidating after its sharp rise, with buying emerging on declines. “We therefore reiterate our constructive outlook and recommend maintaining a ‘buy on dips’ approach, with an upside potential towards the 25,500–25,700 zone. On the downside, the 24,800–25,000 zone remains an important support area,” he said.

He favoured selective stock picking during consolidation. For now, sustained foreign buying is offering support, but weakness in smaller stocks suggests investors remain cautious about chasing the broader market higher.