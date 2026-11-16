Jimmy N Tata, the usually reticent younger brother of the late Ratan N Tata, has described the induction of several members of the Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata’s family into the Trusts as a “back-door takeover” of Tata Sons. He has also backed N Chandrasekaran’s reappointment as Tata Sons chairman and the listing of the group’s holding company.

His intervention in the ongoing rift within the Trusts could change the voting arithmetic on both issues. Jimmy is understood not to have attended Trust meetings for nearly a decade, and he has rarely voted on contentious matters.

Replying to queries from fellow trustee Vijay Singh, Jimmy has argued that the inductions had concentrated control over Tata Sons. He also argued that amendments to the Articles of Association around 2013-14 had undermined the separation between the charitable trusts and the commercial operations of Tata Sons.

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He also criticised the tenure limit imposed on certain trustees. He alleged that it compromised their independence and allowed dissenting members to be sidelined.

Jimmy is believed to have defended Chandrasekaran by pointing to his turnaround of Tata companies and to dividend payouts exceeding 6,500 per cent. He also questioned the attempt to block Chandrasekaran’s reappointment despite a 4-1 vote in its favour at the Tata Sons board.

Chandrasekaran’s reappointment as a director on the Tata Sons board is on the agenda of the rescheduled Tata Sons AGM, which is yet to be held.

Jimmy’s views carry weight because he is a trustee of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT). Together with the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), it holds a majority stake in Tata Sons. The two trusts have separate but overlapping boards, and their combined representation is central to decisions concerning the group. The Tata Trusts board comprises Noel Tata, Neville Tata, Bhaskar Bhat, Venu Srinivasan, Vijay Singh, Jehangir HC Jehangir and Jimmy Tata. Jimmy is also a trustee of the Bai Hirabai Jamsetji Tata Navsari Charitable Institution and the Sarvajanik Seva Trust.

He has generally abstained from voting so far. If he takes part in future deliberations, though, his support could prove decisive for both proposals. Singh and Srinivasan have spoken out in favour of listing Tata Sons. Srinivasan, who is also a Trusts nominee director on the Tata Sons board, voted for Chandrasekaran’s reappointment at the September 17 board meeting.

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Separately, Sandeep Parekh, managing partner at Finsec Law Advisors and an independent director on the board of HDFC Bank, backed a listing in a social media post. He argued that disclosure requirements would strengthen accountability and that it was time Tata Sons went public.

Jimmy’s stance adds a fresh layer to the conflict between Tata Sons and the Tata Trusts. It also deepens the debate over how the Trusts are governed. That issue has been in the news for several months, since former trustee Mehli Mistry raised concerns in a complaint to the Charity Commissioner. More recently, Srinivasan and Singh have voiced similar concerns.