Motorists travelling between Ahmedabad and Vadodara in Gujarat could benefit along a major corridor, with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) proposing a capacity augmentation project spanning 102.3 km of National Highway 48 (NH-48). The project is estimated to cost Rs 324.34 crore, with a construction completion period of 21 months.

As per the details available on official bid documents and NHAI’s official Notice Inviting Bid dated November 12, 2026, the highway authority has invited bids from eligible contractors for the project. The estimated cost of Rs 324.34 crore excludes GST. The last date for submitting bids is December 11, 2026, whereas the bids are slated to open on December 12.

Ahmedabad-Vadodara NH-48 upgrade: What is planned?

The proposed project covers the Ahmedabad-Vadodara section of NH-48 from Km 6.400 to km 108.700, a distance of around 102.3 km. NHAI plans to implement the work through the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) model. Under this arrangement, the selected contractor will be responsible for the engineering and construction activities as mentioned in the project agreement.

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The project is currently at the bidding stage, and NHAI has not announced a construction commencement date in the notice.

Key details of the project highway upgrade:

Estimated project cost: Rs 324.34 crore, excluding GST.

Highway stretch: 102.3 km on NH-48 between Ahmedabad and Vadodara.

Construction completion period: 21 months.

Maintenance period: Five years.

What does the project mean for motorists?

The proposed capacity augmentation aims to raise the traffic-handling capacity of the identified NH-48 stretch. For people regularly travelling between Ahmedabad and Vadodara, the project is crucial because it concerns a major road connection between the two cities.

The precise changes motorists can expect will depend on the detailed scope of work and subsequent project execution.

When will the Ahmedabad-Vadodara highway upgrade be completed?

NHAI has stated that the construction completion period is 21 months for the proposed project. However, this does not mean construction will be completed 21 months from the date of notice. The actual timeline depends on the procurement process and commencement of work.

As per the official bid details, contractors must submit their bids by 11 AM on December 11, 2026. The online bids are slated to be opened at 11 AM on December 12. The selected contractor will also have a five-year maintenance obligation, as mentioned in the NHAI notice.

Another highway project improving connectivity around Vadodara

The proposed Ahmedabad-Vadodara NH-48 upgrade comes amid other highway development activities in Gujarat.

Earlier, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, through a PIB release in April 2026, announced that the Godhra-Vadodara stretch of the Delhi-Vadodara Expressway had opened to traffic on a trial basis from April 13.

The eight-lane, access-controlled expressway section interlinks the Godhra area with Dodka near Vadodara. The project aims to boost regional road connectivity and facilitate passenger and freight movement.

The proposed NH-48 upgrade, along with other highway developments in the region, indicates ongoing development to strengthen road connectivity in and around Vadodara.