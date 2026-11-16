Healthcare spending remains heavily tilted towards treating illnesses rather than preventing them with hospital-based inpatient care accounting for 38.2% of health expenditure in FY24 compared with just 8.8% for preventive care, according to the National Health Accounts Estimates for 2023-24. This points to a much bigger focus on treating diseases than on preventing them or detecting them early.

The report also highlights the growing role of private insurance in healthcare financing. Expenditure through private health insurance stood at Rs 97,167 crore in FY24, which is nearly 34% higher than the combined Rs 72,463 crore spent through government-financed and social health insurance schemes.

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Despite a decline in the share of household spending in total healthcare expenditure over the past decade, the financial burden on families remains substantial. Out-of-pocket expenditure (OOPE) – or money paid directly by households for healthcare – stood at Rs 4.06 lakh crore in FY24, accounting for 42.7% of total health expenditure. Its share fell from 64.2% in FY14. However, the actual amount paid by households remains significant. Per capita OOPE jumped to Rs 2,901 in FY24 from Rs 2,767 in FY23.

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Prepared by the National Health Systems Resource Centre under the health ministry, the report estimated spending on inpatient treatment at Rs 3.19 lakh crore in FY24. This covers treatment that requires patients to be admitted to a hospital. Spending on preventive care was much lower at Rs 73,628 crore. This includes immunisation, early disease detection, health monitoring and programmes to control diseases.

“Preventive care is based on a health promotion strategy that involves a process to enable people to improve their health through control over some of its immediate determinants. This includes all the government-funded national health programs, such as the National Disease Control Programs, etc,” the report noted.

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It also provides a breakdown of spending across different levels of healthcare. Primary care accounted for around 46% of current health expenditure in FY24, while secondary care accounted for 35% and tertiary care 14%. Government spending was more heavily tilted towards primary care, which made up 51% of its current health expenditure. Secondary and tertiary care accounted for 29% and 11%, respectively.

Meanwhile, medicines accounted for a large share of healthcare spending. Total pharma expenditure stood at Rs 2.53 lakh crore in FY24, or 30.2% of current health expenditure. This includes prescribed medicines, over-the-counter drugs and medicines provided as part of hospital and outpatient treatment. Spending on prescribed medicines alone stood at Rs 1.42 lakh crore while over-the-counter medicines accounted for another Rs 28,501 crore