The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against its October 15 judgment upholding the quashing of the Rs 8,415-crore write-off of YES Bank‘s Additional Tier-1 (AT-1) bonds during the lender’s reconstruction in March 2020. According to the Supreme Court’s case-status records, the central bank filed the review petition on Friday.

According to reports, RBI has argued that the bonds were mandatorily required to be written down or converted in the event of the bank’s reconstruction, and that the judgment did not adequately account for the regulatory framework and the terms governing these instruments.

It has also argued that the judgment could have significant economic and financial implications for YES Bank, its depositors and the wider banking system as restoring the bonds could dilute the capital infused into YES Bank as part of its 2020 reconstruction and undermine the loss-absorbing role of AT-1 instruments across the banking sector.

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YES Bank too had filed a similar petition seeking reconsideration of the apex court’s judgment, which upheld the Bombay High Court’s January 2023 decision setting aside the write-off. On Monday, the shares of YES Bank closed 3% higher at Rs 18.02 on NSE.

On October 15, a Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih dismissed appeals filed by YES Bank, the RBI and the Union government against the Bombay High Court’s ruling. The apex court held that the administrator appointed to oversee YES Bank’s reconstruction did not have the authority to write down the AT-1 bonds.

Meanwhile, Axis Trustee Services, which represents the AT-1 bondholders, had given YES Bank three days to restore the bonds following the Supreme Court’s judgment. In its October 28 notice, the trustee also sought clarification on outstanding coupon payments and warned of contempt proceedings if the bank failed to comply with the ruling.

Axis Trustee subsequently initiated contempt proceedings against YES Bank over alleged non-compliance with the Supreme Court’s order. The lender maintained that it was examining the judgment and its implications, and it would take steps and measures as are necessary and permissible under applicable law.

The dispute dates back to March 2020, when the RBI superseded YES Bank’s board following a sharp deterioration in its financial position and placed the lender under a moratorium. The central bank subsequently introduced a reconstruction scheme, under which a consortium of banks led by State Bank of India infused capital into the lender.

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As part of the reconstruction process, YES Bank’s administrator wrote down AT-1 bonds worth Rs 8,415 crore to zero. The decision was challenged by bondholders, who argued that the write-off was not authorised under the final reconstruction scheme. In January 2023, the Bombay High Court set aside the write-off, holding that the administrator had exceeded his authority. The Supreme Court subsequently upheld the High Court’s ruling.

In its September-quarter earnings disclosure, YES Bank had estimated that recognising the financial impact of the Supreme Court’s judgment would turn its reported net profit of Rs 1,080 crore into a loss of Rs 5,217 crore. The lender’s net worth would decline by Rs 6,298 crore to Rs 46,970 crore, while borrowings would rise to Rs 86,149 crore from Rs 77,734 crore. It also said that its capital adequacy ratio would remain unchanged at 14.5%, according to the proforma calculations.