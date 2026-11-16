Economists on Monday suggested Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stay committed to fiscal discipline despite risks and prioritise job creation alongside improvements in labour productivity in their pre-Budget interaction, sources told FE.

India’s new fiscal framework has shifted the focus from annual fiscal deficit targets to a medium-term debt anchor, aiming to bring the Centre’s debt-to-GDP ratio down to around 50% by FY31. Accordingly, the fiscal deficit target is set at 4.3% of GDP for FY27.

ALSO READ Fertiliser subsidy may top BE by Rs 60,000 crore

The fiscal has come under strain due to West Asia-induced rise in fertiliser subsidies and revenue foregone due to excise duty cut on auto fuel to insulate customers from price rise.

Advertisement

After her first pre-budget meeting with economists, Sitharaman later on Monday met agriculture and rural development experts.

In her interaction with agricultural experts, several issues such as strengthening agricultural value chains for promotion of value-added processing of products, boosting processing infrastructure, rational use of fertiliser for maintaining soil health, promotion of natural farming, and prospects of using cow-dung for LNG production were discussed. Several experts from poultry, agri-processing, marine processing, agricultural economists and representatives of farmers’ organisations participated in the meeting, sources said.

The meetings with various sectors will continue until November 26 to gather inputs for the budget amidst the challenges of three ‘Fs’ which the government said may persist in 2027 as well. The three ‘Fs’ are: fuel, fertiliser and foreign exchange, which were triggered in 2026 after the US-Iran conflict.

The fuel, foreign exchange and capital flows would likely remain key challenges for India in 2027, with foreign direct investment also warranting attention. On Tuesday, the minister will hold discussions on manufacturing, followed by MSMEs and startups.

ALSO READ India, Egypt weigh startup access clause in trade pact

On November 18, the focus will be on capital markets and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI). On November 19, meetings will cover information technology, infrastructure, energy and sustainability, while discussions on employment and labour, and housing, urbanisation and culture are scheduled for November 20.

The consultations will resume on November 23 with discussions on health and social issues, followed by research and development (R&D) and higher education. Meetings on schooling, vocational education, skilling and sports will be held on November 25. This round of the consultation process will conclude on November 26 with meetings involving experts and bureaucrats, followed by discussions on Yuva.