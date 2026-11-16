Kerala’s aviation market has borne the brunt of disruptions in West Asia, with scheduled airline capacity contracting 28.6% during April-November, the steepest decline among major Indian states, as the Iran-US war triggered uncertainty over Gulf connectivity and disrupted travel plans of expatriates and migrant workers.

The conflict, which broke out in late February, prompted airspace restrictions and flight disruptions across West Asia, leaving many travellers stranded or scrambling to return home. Uncertainty over the security situation also weighed on travel decisions, particularly in Kerala, the country’s largest migrant-sending region, where a substantial share of overseas workers is based in Gulf countries.

Airlines scheduled 6.13 million departing seats from Kerala during the eight-month period, down from 8.58 million a year earlier, according to an analysis of data from aviation analytics firm OAG. The contraction represents approximately 2.46 million fewer seats than in the corresponding period last year. The figures include both domestic and international scheduled departures.

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The decline has been sustained throughout the period, with capacity falling year-on-year in every month. The reduction was particularly sharp in June, at 36.4%, followed by 35% in May and 29.4% in April. Capacity contracted 27.1% in July, 22.7% in August, 26.2% in September, 27% in October and 24.7% in November.

The contraction is substantially sharper than the national trend. The country’s overall scheduled capacity declined 1.2% during April-November, with domestic capacity falling 0.5% and international capacity contracting 2.7%.

Kerala’s dependence on overseas employment, particularly in the Gulf, makes it especially vulnerable to geopolitical disruptions affecting international aviation. The Kerala Migration Survey 2023 estimated 2.2 million emigrants from the state, with 80.5% heading to Gulf Cooperation Council countries. Air connectivity is a crucial link for migrant workers travelling between employment destinations and their families, as well as for returning expatriates.

The impact of the West Asia conflict on international connectivity has been particularly visible at Calicut airport. In its consultation paper on airport tariffs, the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA) noted that international passengers account for approximately 75% of the airport’s passenger traffic. It explicitly attributed weakness in international traffic to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, including the US-Iran war.

Calicut handled 2.92 million international passengers in FY26, down from 2.97 million in the previous year, while total passenger traffic stood at 3.86 million. AERA said international passenger traffic had contracted approximately 2% during the financial year, citing geopolitical developments affecting civil aviation.

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The capacity squeeze is not confined to Kerala. Telangana and Tamil Nadu recorded cumulative reductions of 11.7% and 10.3%, respectively, during April-November, while Goa saw a 12% decline. Karnataka’s contraction was limited to 2%, while Delhi and Maharashtra recorded growth of 5.6% and 7.3%, respectively. However, the contraction in Kerala was significantly steeper than in any of these states, making it the worst-affected major aviation market in the country.

With airspace restrictions easing and flight operations gradually normalising across parts of West Asia, connectivity could recover in the coming months. However, the recovery may remain fragile, with travellers potentially postponing overseas journeys until a durable peace agreement restores confidence in the region’s security situation.