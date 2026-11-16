Share Market Today, 16th November 2026: The Indian stock market is set for another session of activity today, November 16, with investors weighing global signals, fresh economic data and the return of foreign money to domestic equities.

The GIFT Nifty indicated a positive start for the benchmarks in early trade, with the index trading at 25,256, up 80 points or 0.33%.

How the market moves from here will depend on how investors react to both domestic and global developments. The September quarter earnings season is nearing its end, so attention is slowly turning to inflation, trade data, the US dollar and what to expect from interest rates around the world.

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Sensex, Nifty: Where did the market end on Friday?

The benchmark indices closed in the red on Friday, November 13, after a weak trading session. The Sensex fell 318.56 points, or 0.39%, to finish at 81,592.45. The Nifty 50 declined 155.05 points, or 0.61%, to settle at 25,144.30.

Here are the key factors likely to guide trading on Monday, November 16.

Asian Markets Today

Asia started the week on a weak note. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.63% and the wider Topix lost 0.24%. Elsewhere, South Korea’s Kospi eased 0.1%, the small-cap Kosdaq dropped 0.56%, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.12%.

Crude Oil Today

Oil prices edged lower early on Monday. Brent crude slipped 0.33% to $95.52 a barrel, while US crude eased 0.15% to $88.42 on November 16.

US Futures on Monday

US stock futures pointed to a positive start. Nasdaq-100 futures rose 0.6% and S&P 500 futures added 0.3%, while Dow futures were up 70 points, or 0.1%.

US Markets on Friday

Wall Street ended Friday on a mixed note. The Nasdaq Composite lost 0.91% to close at 25,136.27 as Nvidia’s recent slide continued, and the S&P 500 slipped 0.4% to 7,561.67. The Dow bucked the trend with a small gain of 50.46 points, or 0.1%, to finish at 52,347.55. Even so, all three indexes ended the week with gains.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which stood at 103.16, tracks the dollar’s strength against six major currencies. These are the euro, Japanese yen, British pound, Canadian dollar, Swedish krona and Swiss franc, and a rise or fall in the index shows whether the dollar is gaining or losing ground against them.

Indian rupee

On Friday, November 13, the rupee settled at 94.24 against the US dollar.

Gold Rate Today

COMEX gold was trading at $3,896.40, up 0.26%.

The rate for 24-carat gold today in India is Rs 1,37,610 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,03,210 per 10 grams. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,37,080.

Silver Rate Today

COMEX silver was trading at $48.860, down 0.53%.

Silver was priced at Rs 176.97 per gram in India.

October inflation and trade figures in focus

Monday, 16 November, brings a packed economic calendar at home. October’s WPI inflation, which tracks price changes at the wholesale level, and the merchandise trade data are both due for release, and traders will be watching them closely.

Global markets: US economic data and Fed minutes on the radar

Globally, investors will watch US retail sales, the minutes of the latest FOMC meeting and US jobless claims for clues about economic growth and where interest rates may head next.

FII buying returns: More than Rs 84,000 crore flows into equities

Foreign investors have emerged as an important source of support for the Indian market in November. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought Indian equities worth a net Rs 84,291 crore between November 2 and 13, according to depository data.

That marks a big change from the previous two months, when foreign investors took out Rs 35,861 crore in September and Rs 34,843 crore in October. This time, FPIs bought more than they sold on every one of the four trading days in the holiday-shortened week that ended November 13.

The renewed inflows have helped the Nifty bounce back by more than 13% from its October 8 closing level. The index has also gained 9.1% so far in November.

On Friday, November 13, FIIs recorded provisional net purchases of Rs 5,736.55 crore. Their gross purchases stood at Rs 18,339.57 crore, while gross sales were Rs 12,603.02 crore.

Domestic institutional investors moved in the opposite direction. DIIs recorded net sales of Rs 2,253.58 crore, with gross purchases of Rs 11,745.95 crore and gross sales of Rs 13,999.53 crore.

Electric Equipment and Data Centre stocks lead sectoral gains in the last trading session

Sector-specific movements also offered some direction during Friday’s session. Electric Equipment stocks recorded the biggest gain among the sectors listed, rising 2.67%. Data Centre stocks followed with a 1.6% increase.

Rubber stocks advanced 1.43%, while Sugar stocks gained 1.36%. Electric Equipment stocks had a market capitalisation of around Rs 7.62 lakh crore, while Data Centre stocks had the highest market capitalisation among these four sectors at approximately Rs 12.67 lakh crore.

DCM Group tops group-wise gainers; Pennar Group falls the most in last trade

At the business-group level, DCM Group led the gainers on Friday, rising 2.91%. Patodia Group followed with a 2.56% increase, while Jaipuria Group advanced 2.44%.

The session was weaker for several other groups. Pennar Group declined 5.6%, the steepest fall among the groups listed. Nagarjuna Group dropped 4.04%, Ruchi Group fell 3.4% and Shriram Group lost 2.83%.

What should investors watch on Monday?

The market will begin the week with several factors competing for attention. The GIFT Nifty’s early indication, US market performance, the movement of the dollar and the rupee, and fresh institutional flow data will help shape the opening trend.