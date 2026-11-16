Hindustan Zinc has announced a major expansion plan involving an investment of around Rs 80,000 crore over the next three to five years as it looks to nearly double its metal production capacity to 2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) from the existing 1.1 MTPA.

“The Board of Directors of the Company approved the HZL 2.0 Growth Program, aimed at increasing the Company’s metal production capacity from the existing 1.1 MTPA to 2.0 MTPA, with an envisaged capital expenditure of approximately INR 80,000 crore over the next 3–5 years,” Hindustan Zinc said in its regulatory filing.

The plan involves increasing mining, milling and smelting capacities, along with setting up new zinc and lead smelters and a silver refinery.

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Hindustan Zinc currently operates at around 92% of its installed metal production capacity in FY26.

Mining capacity to increase to 35 MTPA

Alongside smelting capacity, Hindustan Zinc plans to expand its mining and milling operations to ensure adequate raw material supply for its expanded production facilities.

The company’s total ore production capacity is expected to increase from 19.3 MTPA to 35 MTPA following the proposed expansion.

The expansion will cover its Rampura Agucha, Kayad, Sindesar Khurd, Rajpura Dariba and Zawar mines. The company also plans to develop the Bamnia Kalan mine, which will have an estimated capacity of 3.5 MTPA.

Among the major capacity additions, Rajpura Dariba’s mining capacity will increase from 1.1 MTPA to 6.5 MTPA, while Zawar’s capacity will rise from 5.2 MTPA to 9.5 MTPA.

Hindustan Zinc has also outlined an additional investment of Rs 3,823 crore in the Rampura Agucha tailings reprocessing plant. The output from this facility will serve as an input for its smelters.

Hindustan Zinc looks to expand beyond zinc and lead

Apart from its core zinc and lead businesses, Hindustan Zinc plans to expand its presence in value-added products and critical minerals.

The company has outlined a target of around in value-added products and plans to explore opportunities in critical minerals such as tungsten, rare earth elements, yttrium and potash.

It has also highlighted plans for a 510 KTPA fertiliser plant and aims to maintain more than 25 years of mine life.

The company is also looking to develop India’s first 10 MTPA tailings reprocessing plant.

About Hindustan Zinc

According to Hindustan Zinc, they hold around 74% of India’s primary zinc market and approximately 92% of the primary lead market.

The company said it has more than 25 years of mine life and is among the lowest-cost zinc producers globally.

On the sustainability front, Hindustan Zinc is targeting 70% renewable power by FY28 and net-zero emissions by 2050 or earlier. Its EcoZen green zinc product has around 75% lower carbon footprint, according to the company.