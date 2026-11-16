Just 10 days before the Tata Sons board meeting scheduled for November 26, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reiterated that the Tata Group‘s holding company must comply with the mandatory listing requirement applicable to Upper Layer non-banking financial companies (NBFC-UL). This reinforces the central bank’s position amid efforts by Tata Trusts to keep Tata Sons privately held.

In a fresh communication to Tata Sons chief financial officer on Monday, the central bank advised the company to comply with all regulations governing NBFCs in the Upper Layer, including the listing requirement. The RBI noted that while the company had not sought clarification on any specific regulation, its request for guidance appeared to relate to the listing issue discussed at a board meeting.

“In this connection, you are advised to comply with all applicable regulations/guidelines/directions, issued by the RBI in respect of NBFCs in the Upper Layer (NBFC-UL), as stipulated in extant regulations/guidelines/directions hosted on the RBI’s website, including the requirement of listing by your company,” the central bank said in the letter, a copy of which FE has reviewed.

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The communication came in response to an October 6 letter from Tata Sons seeking regulatory guidance to ensure compliance with applicable norms.

The RBI’s latest directive follows its September 11 rejection of Tata Sons’ application to surrender its Certificate of Registration (CoR) as a core investment company (CIC). Tata Sons had applied for deregistration in March 2024 after repaying more than `21,000 crore in debt and becoming debt-free. The move was aimed at exiting the NBFC regulatory framework and avoiding the mandatory listing requirement.

Tata Sons was classified as an Upper Layer NBFC in September 2022, triggering a three-year deadline to list by September 2025. However, the company continued to pursue deregistration, with its application remaining under consideration until the RBI rejected it on September 11.

FE had earlier reported that the RBI wrote to Tata Sons twice after the September 11 communication, seeking updates on its plans to comply with the applicable regulations.

The listing issue was also a key item on the agenda of the Tata Sons board meeting on September 17, when the board resolved to initiate the listing process. However, Tata Trusts Chairman and Tata Sons nominee director Noel Tata reiterated the Trusts’ position that the holding company should remain privately held.

Noel Tata also sought a detailed account of the correspondence between Tata Sons and the RBI from Chairman N Chandrasekaran. The company subsequently shared around 600 pages of regulatory correspondence with him.

Noel Tata has maintained that keeping Tata Sons private is essential to preserving the philanthropic mission of Tata Trusts. He has repeatedly argued that bringing in public shareholders could shift the company’s focus towards profits at the expense of philanthropy.

Tata Trusts, which holds around 66% of Tata Sons, has since proposed merging Tata Electronics Systems Solutions and Tata Consulting Engineers with the holding company. The proposed restructuring is intended to alter Tata Sons’ business composition and potentially take it outside the NBFC and CIC regulatory frameworks, allowing it to remain unlisted.

The proposal was sent to Tata Sons in late September, but the holding company is not believed to have responded to its majority shareholder.