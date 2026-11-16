Lakshmi Venu, daughter of TVS Motor chairman emeritus Venu Srinivasan, has formally sought the partition of joint family assets held across group companies, marking her first public appeal to the family patriarch since differences over asset sharing surfaced within one of India’s most prominent business families.

The assets she seeks to partition include family interests held through the VS Trust and other holding entities and structures. These encompass businesses and assets allotted to the Venu Srinivasan branch under the 2020 TVS family arrangement, including interests in TVS Holdings, TVS Motor Company, TVS Credit Services and Sundaram-Clayton.

Lakshmi seeks rightful share in family assets

In her notice, Lakshmi has called upon Venu Srinivasan, as head of the family, to discharge his fiduciary duties and ensure a fair and lawful partition of the assets. She asserted that she is entitled to her rightful share in the joint family property and has an independent right to seek its partition under the Hindu Succession Act, 1956, as amended in 2005. She said her claim is also based on the equal rights of daughters recognised under Section 6 of the Act.

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Lakshmi maintained that the larger TVS family arrangement did not constitute a partition of assets within the Venu Srinivasan branch. “No settlement or partition of the assets within her immediate family was ever initiated, let alone concluded,” a statement issued on her behalf said.

She argued that management control does not confer exclusive ownership or extinguish the lawful rights of other family members. Lakshmi alleged that she was being wrongfully denied her share of the joint family property, with beneficial interests concentrated in favour of her brother, Sudarshan Venu, to the exclusion of her lawful rights.

“Patriarchy has no place in law or in a progressive India,” Lakshmi said, adding that the rights of daughters to joint family property cannot be overridden through unilateral decisions or corporate arrangements.

She, however, reiterated her preference for an amicable and equitable resolution, calling for the dispute to be settled with “fairness, dignity and respect for the rights of all family members.”

Mallika Srinivasan backs daughter’s claim to family assets

Backing her daughter’s claim, TAFE chairman and managing director Mallika Srinivasan said it was unfortunate that requests for an amicable settlement had not made meaningful progress.

“As a mother, to me, a son and daughter are equal in every respect. I do believe that Lakshmi has a legitimate share of the family assets, not inequal to that of Sudarshan’s,” Mallika said.

The latest partition notice comes a month after the TVS family dispute moved closer to litigation, with members of the opposing sides filing caveats against one another in the Chennai City Civil Court and the Commercial Court. The filings suggest that both sides are preparing for possible legal proceedings over the division of family wealth.

Mallika reiterated on Monday that the dispute should be resolved in the interests of all stakeholders through transparent dialogue, guided by equity, clarity and amity. “I sincerely hope that we can move forward constructively, with grace and dignity,” she said.

Last month, Mallika and Lakshmi had maintained that no economic settlement had been reached within the Venu Srinivasan family, arguing that the division of economic interests remained unresolved despite arrangements governing management responsibilities and business operations.

At the heart of the dispute is whether the family has reached a comprehensive settlement on the division of its economic interests.

In 2020, the larger TVS family, comprising multiple branches, agreed to divide its assets based on mutually accepted valuations, with compensation arrangements for family members. The restructuring was subsequently implemented through a process involving the relevant stakeholders.

In 2024, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was executed among Venu Srinivasan, Mallika Srinivasan, Lakshmi Venu and Sudarshan Venu.

Under the MoU, Venu Srinivasan and Sudarshan control the automobile businesses, including flagship TVS Motor, financial services company TVS Credit, and the real estate and drone businesses under TVS Holdings. Venu Srinivasan and Lakshmi control Sundaram-Clayton, while Mallika and Lakshmi manage TAFE, which is not part of the TVS Group.

Venu Srinivasan and Sudarshan have maintained that the 2024 MoU constitutes a family settlement. Mallika and Lakshmi, however, contend that it primarily deals with trademark rights, brand usage and non-compete arrangements, rather than the division of economic interests and family assets.

An email sent to representatives of Venu Srinivasan and the TVS Venu Group did not elicit a response till press time.