The government has extended the price caps on orthopaedic knee implants by another two months till January 2027. The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), which regulates the prices of medicines and medical devices, has retained the existing ceiling prices while it continues to examine representations from manufacturers and industry associations.

The existing price caps were due to expire on November 15. The latest extension will ensure that the current limits continue to apply until January 15, unless the authority changes them through another notification.

“Extending the existing ceiling prices while examining stakeholder representations allows for a more objective review. Any future revision should consider market data, patient affordability and the need to strengthen domestic manufacturing. India already has strong indigenous capabilities and advanced technologies available within the current pricing framework,” said Rajiv Nath, forum coordinator at Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD).

Advertisement

NPPA first fixed the ceiling prices of orthopaedic knee implants in August 2017. It took the step in the larger public interest after finding that trade margins in the segment were “unjustifiably high”. These margins, which reflect the difference between prices charged at different stages of the supply chain, contributed to the high cost of knee implants and made them unaffordable for many patients.

Since then, the authority has extended the price controls from time to time. It has also revised the ceiling prices to account for annual inflation. Under the latest available price list, the ceiling price of a femoral component made of coated titanium alloy in a primary knee replacement system is Rs 51,563. For a femoral component used in a revision knee replacement system, the ceiling price is Rs 83,547. The actual price limit varies depending on the component and the material used.

The latest order does not announce any fresh change in these prices. It extends the validity of the existing notification and keeps the conditions specified in the original 2017 order in force.

Under the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013, NPPA fixes ceiling prices for scheduled medicines listed in Schedule I, which is based on the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM). The government can also intervene in the prices of scheduled and non-scheduled medicines in extraordinary circumstances under Para 19 of the order. For non-scheduled medicines, manufacturers can set their own prices but cannot increase the maximum retail price by more than 10% over the preceding 12 months.