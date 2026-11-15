Passengers travelling on Bengaluru’s Namma Metro Yellow Line will get more frequent train services during weekday peak hours starting from Monday, November 16, 2026. Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced the launch of an additional train on the corridor, reducing the interval between services from six minutes to five and-a-half minutes during peak hours.

As per the official release issued by BMRCL on November 14 and shared on its X account, the additional train will raise the number of trains operating daily on the Yellow Line to 13. The revised arrangements will reduce the slated waiting interval between consecutive trains on the RV Road-Bommasandra corridor during weekday rush hours.

Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line: What changes from November 16?

With the introduction of the additional train, BMRCL will run 13 trains daily on the Yellow Line. The main change will be during peak hours from Monday to Friday, when the interval duration between consecutive trains will be lessened by 30 seconds.

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However, passengers travelling during non-peak hours or on weekends will continue to follow the existing train frequency.

Key changes for commuters:

Additional train: One more train joins Yellow Line passenger services from November 16.

Total trains: 13 trains will operate daily.

Weekday peak hours: Trains every 5.5 minutes instead of six minutes.

Non-peak hours and weekends: Existing 10-minute frequency continues

Yellow Line train frequency: Check weekday and weekend schedule

BMRCL has clarified that the revised frequency will be implemented during weekday peak hours. Other service intervals remain unchanged.

The additional train will therefore provide services slightly more frequently during busy weekday periods, while passengers travelling outside peak hours will see no change in the scheduled intervals.

Will first and last Metro train timings change?

The BMRCL has also confirmed that there will be no changes to the first and last train timings from the Yellow’s Line terminal stations, RV Road and Bommasandra. This applies throughout the week, including Saturdays and Sundays.

Passengers who usually take the first or last Metro service can continue to follow the existing terminal departure schedules. Passengers can verify the revised frequency while planning their journeys from November 16.

Bengaluru Metro network crosses 100-km milestone

The additional Yellow Line service comes shortly after another expansion of Bengaluru’s Metro Network. Recently, Narendra Modi launched the Pink Line section from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere, developed at an estimated cost of around Rs 3,470 crore.

As per PIB, Bengaluru’s network had expanded from 17 km in 2014 to more than 100 km, making it the third metropolitan region in India, after Delhi-NCR and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, to cross the 100-km milestone.

The latest Yellow Line service enhancements follow this wider expansion of Bengaluru’s urban rail network, with the additional train slated to enter passenger service from November 16.