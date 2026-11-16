India’s ban on exports of lithium-ion battery black mass could accelerate domestic critical mineral refining, but limited battery-grade recovery capabilities and concerns over lower scrap prices remain key challenges. While the country has sufficient refining capacity to absorb the material, industry executives and analysts say the immediate test is whether domestic processors can recover high-purity lithium, cobalt and nickel without affecting the economics of battery collection.

India has around 75,500 tonne of annual black mass refining capacity, roughly twice the 36,000 tonne of lithium-ion batteries that reached end of life in 2025, according to government and Niti Aayog data cited by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA). However, only about 10% of salts recovered from recycled black mass in 2025 were pure enough for battery manufacturing. Most of the remaining material was exported as lower-grade industrial salts.

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“In volume terms, yes. In quality terms, not yet,” said Dhruv Garg, energy finance analyst at IEEFA, on India’s ability to process the material domestically. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), through a November 10 notification, changed the export classification of lithium-ion battery black mass from “Free” to “Prohibited” with immediate effect, until further orders. The powdery material, obtained by shredding used batteries, contains recoverable lithium, cobalt, nickel and manganese.

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“The material isn’t leaving India because of a lack of processing capacity,” said Rahul Gogi, vice-president, growth and strategy at Recyclekaro. According to Gogi, refiners in China and Korea operate at a scale that allows them to outbid Indian processors, diverting feedstock away from domestic facilities.

Recyclekaro operates 10,000 tonne of annual hydrometallurgical capacity to recover critical minerals. Gogi said end-of-life battery volumes are expected to increase from about 19,000 tonnes in 2023 to over 2.3 lakh tonnes by 2035.

“India’s refining base is growing, and this decision gives it the feedstock to grow faster,” said Chetan Jain, senior vice-president at LOHUM.

LOHUM operates 25,000 tonnes of annual battery processing capacity at around 70-75% utilisation and is increasing its intake of material previously exported. “Technology is not the constraint. Capital is, along with the R&D needed to deliver quality and output at scale,” Jain added.

Attero, meanwhile, has 16,500 tonnes of annual black mass refining capacity, which it plans to expand to approximately 60,000 tonnes over four years.

Nitin Gupta, co-founder and CEO of Attero, said its integrated recycling technology achieves over 98% recovery of battery-grade materials.

He said assured feedstock availability would encourage further investments. However, the restriction could affect recyclers dependent on exporting shredded material.

“There could be some short-term pricing adjustments, particularly for recyclers whose business models are limited to processing batteries into black mass and exporting it,” Gupta said.

Jain explained that black mass prices depend on recoverable metal content, international metal prices and the proportion of metal value buyers agree to pay, known as the payable.

International payables have declined from 85-90% about three months ago to 60-65% currently. Jain expects the domestic pricing impact to become clearer within 10-15 days.

“The domestic market will remain competitive, because there are companies processing this material in India and they all need feedstock,” he said.

Gogi also dismissed concerns that the restriction would significantly discourage battery collection.

“Scrap has no benchmark price. It is priced as a payable percentage of metal prices on the exchanges, and it moves with demand and supply,” he said.

Garg, however, highlighted risks to formal collection networks, with informal channels handling around 18,000 tonnes of battery scrap in 2025, compared with approximately 5,000 tonnes through formal channels.

“If formal prices slip, more batteries could stay in the informal channels and also leave the country under other export tariff codes,” he said.

He suggested a transparent pricing benchmark linked to metal content and international prices to support collection.

The immediate impact on export volumes could nevertheless be limited. According to Garg, the government had deferred black mass export applications in November 2025, with no exports recorded under the specific banned tariff code in FY26.

“The ban is more a signal now than a policy which will severely affect the volumes as export applications had been frozen since November 2025,” he said.

Meanwhile, the government’s Rs 1,500-crore critical mineral recycling incentive scheme has cleared 58 firms, which have pledged approximately 8.5 lakh tonne of annual capacity and Rs 5,000 crore in investment, according to IEEFA.

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The scheme requires beneficiaries to achieve 50% capacity utilisation by FY31 or repay part of their incentives with interest. Gogi said India produced only around 500 tonne of battery-grade salts from recycled material in 2025.

“If extraction doesn’t happen at home, we cannot build pre-cathode and cathode capacity, and without those there is no domestic cell supply chain,” he said.

The broader Rs 34,300-crore National Critical Mineral Mission and recently approved Rs 2,814-crore support scheme for lithium and nickel processing are intended to strengthen domestic mineral recovery.

According to NITI Aayog‘s September 2026 Trade Watch report, cited by Attero, India remains entirely dependent on imports for lithium, nickel and cobalt.

Garg said reducing import dependence would require domestic cathode and battery cell manufacturers to expand and use recovered minerals.

“The success of this ban will totally depend on enforcement and strict checks by Customs, relevant authorities, and on bringing more battery collection into the formal sector,” Gogi said.