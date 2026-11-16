The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed appeals challenging the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal’s (NCLAT) decision to send Twinstar Technologies’ Rs 2,962-crore resolution plan for 13 Videocon group companies back to lenders for reconsideration.

The plan, which involved a haircut of more than 95%, had been approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in 2021 against admitted liabilities of around Rs 65,000 crore.

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A Bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe also upheld the NCLAT’s authority to return an approved resolution plan to the Committee of Creditors (CoC), while laying down guidelines for exercising such powers.

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“We have upheld the power of the NCLAT to send the approved resolution plan to the CoC. And for the reasons assigned by us, we have dismissed all the appeals,” the court said while pronouncing its verdict. A detailed copy of the judgment is awaited.

The dispute arose after the NCLT’s Mumbai bench approved Twinstar’s resolution plan on June 8, 2021. The proposal had secured 95.09% of the CoC’s voting share but offered creditors just Rs 2,962 crore against liabilities of approximately Rs 65,000 crore, implying losses of nearly Rs 62,000 crore. Bank of Maharashtra, IFCI and Sidbi challenged the approval before the NCLAT, questioning the amounts allocated to dissenting lenders and the proposal to compensate them through non-convertible debentures redeemable after around five years.

On January 5, 2022, the appellate tribunal set aside the NCLT approval and remitted the plan to the CoC, citing non-compliance with provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) governing payments to dissenting financial creditors. It found discrepancies between the resolution professional’s compliance certificate and the distribution calculations prepared by SBI Caps.

It also held that dissenting lenders could not be forced to accept securities in place of the monetary payment mandated under the Code. The NCLAT noted that although the NCLT had directed cash payment instead of debentures, this effectively altered the resolution plan, a decision that could only be taken by the CoC.

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The appellate tribunal also flagged the absence of Competition Commission of India approval before the plan was cleared by lenders, holding that statutory compliance could not be subsumed under the CoC’s commercial wisdom.

Significantly, lenders representing 94.98% of the voting share, who had initially backed the proposal, subsequently sought its reconsideration, citing concerns over the steep haircut and treatment of stakeholders. Twinstar challenged the NCLAT order before the Supreme Court, which has now upheld the appellate tribunal’s decision.