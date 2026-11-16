Tata Projects plans to adopt a long-term investment approach to overseas expansion by building local partnerships and business ecosystems in selected countries rather than pursuing individual projects as it explores international markets.

Sukumar Hebbar, managing director and chief executive officer of Tata Projects, said in Ahmedabad on Monday that the plan is part of its growth strategy over the next five years.

The company has recently secured a metro rail project in Bangladesh and a transmission and distribution project in Abu Dhabi. It is evaluating opportunities across markets but has not shortlisted any additional countries for expansion.

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In an interaction with the media, Hebbar said the decisions will be guided by the economic growth prospects of individual countries, political stability, geopolitical risks and the potential to sustain business over the next five to six years.

“We will look at it as a long-term investment in that particular country. We need to develop the ecosystem, develop our partners and have a long-term understanding, some kind of a back-to-back arrangement,” he said, adding that the company would decide which segments to enter only after establishing such relationships.

Tata Projects currently has presence in Morocco, Tanzania and Cameroon in Africa, where it primarily undertakes transmission and distribution projects. Hebbar, however, said it would not enter international markets merely for the sake of being present there.

Tata Projects’ international business currently accounts for an estimated 10% of the company’s order book of around Rs. 58,000 crore, according to him. New-age sectors, including data centres and semiconductors, along with green projects, account for approximately 40% of the order book.

The overseas push forms part of a five-year strategic exercise that the company has initiated to determine its geographical presence, business mix and customer profile. Hebbar said the company would evaluate the overall business environment and risks before committing resources to a new market.

Alongside international expansion, Tata Projects is looking to change the way it executes projects in India, with greater adoption of factory-made and modular construction methods to improve productivity and address labour shortages.

The company is exploring the use of precast construction for large infrastructure projects such as dedicated freight corridors, where delays in securing right of way can leave equipment idle and affect project economics. Under the proposed approach, most superstructure components would be manufactured at factories, while substructure work would continue to be carried out at project sites because of variations in soil conditions, he said.

For data centres, the company is considering structural steel structures, prefabricated insulated wall panels and modular roofing systems to accelerate construction. It is also looking at Design for Modular Application (DFMA), under which electrical and mechanical installations would be assembled in factories in sections and transported to project sites for installation.

Hebbar said these methods would help in improving productivity and quality, although investments in factory infrastructure would be required before the company could realise returns through repeat orders.

Hebbar said the operational changes follow customer feedback received by the company earlier this year. While customers value Tata Projects’ brand and quality, some had raised concerns about its relatively higher costs, systematic working practices and the possibility of project delays.

The company is strengthening its engineering and procurement functions alongside execution, including building specialised teams and expanding its network of suppliers, subcontractors, and vendors across regions, he said.

In Gujarat, the company is executing projects in semiconductors, data centres, manufacturing and government infrastructure. Its scope of work at the Tata Electronics semiconductor facility in Dholera is around 45-50% complete, while its workforce at the site stands at approximately 4,000. Gujarat accounts for Rs. 8,000–9,000 crore of the Tata Projects’ order book.

Tata Projects aims to become India’s undisputed second-largest EPC player over the next five years. Hebbar said achieving this would require stronger technical capabilities, skilled manpower, and the ability to deliver projects at competitive prices without compromising on quality and safety.