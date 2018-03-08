Airbus signs contracts with two Indian startups; selects Neewee, Eflight from list of 137 applications

Airbus in its release said Neewee’s solution, called procuSense, will enhance certainty to manufacturing supply chain and procurement operations at the firm. (Reuters)

European plane manufacturer Airbus and its subsidiary Navblue today said they have signed contracts with two Indian startups – Neewee and Eflight – to build innovative solutions that can be enhanced to meet the firm’s as well as industry needs. The startups were part of the five startups chosen a year back from the second season of the Airbus Bizlab technology acceleration programme, which attracted 137 applications from nine countries, a release issued by the European firm said.

“These partnerships stand as an example of our commitment towards engaging with the entrepreneurial community and creating business opportunities for them, especially with Airbus,” said Bruno Gutierres, head of Airbus BizLab.

Airbus in its release said Neewee’s solution, called procuSense, will enhance certainty to manufacturing supply chain and procurement operations at the firm, using advanced analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence. Eflight’s trip support solution will offer a comprehensive suite of services that allows business jet pilots to optimise plans for fuel, time, route and weather, it added.