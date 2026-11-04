Physicswallah Ltd on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 146 crore for the September quarter of FY27, more than double the Rs 72 crore recorded a year earlier. The edtech’s revenue growth outpaced expenses and other income nearly doubled.

Revenue from operations rose 18.17% to Rs 1,242.26 crore in the July-September period, compared with Rs 1,051.24 crore a year earlier. The company also returned to profit sequentially, following a net loss attributable to owners of Rs 77.57 crore in the June quarter.

Online business leads growth

Physicswallah’s online business recorded revenue of Rs 693.52 crore, up 26.39% from Rs 548.72 crore a year earlier. Offline revenue increased 9.02% to Rs 540.87 crore from Rs 496.10 crore. Its online business contributed over half of quarterly revenue.

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The online segment covers digital coaching, learning services and book sales, while the offline business includes classroom coaching, business-to-business book sales and hostel accommodation.

Total expenses increased 10.59% to Rs 1,105.43 crore, slower than revenue growth. Employee benefit expenses, the largest cost component, rose to Rs 522.38 crore from Rs 473.06 crore. Other income increased to Rs 92.38 crore from Rs 47.17 crore, supporting the improvement in earnings.

The company recorded an exceptional charge of Rs 20.11 crore towards goodwill impairment. Despite this, profit before tax from continuing operations more than doubled to Rs 209.15 crore from Rs 98.87 crore.

First-half turnaround

For the six months ended September 30, Physicswallah reported a net profit attributable to owners of Rs 68 crore, against a loss of Rs 48.12 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations increased 20.77% to Rs 2,292.60 crore from Rs 1,898.33 crore, according to the filing.

Separately, wholly owned subsidiary Finz Finance discontinued its lending business and stopped originating new loans from September 20. It transferred its loan portfolio to Auxilo Finserve for Rs 95.79 crore on October 3, after the reporting period.

IPO funds restored

Physicswallah also disclosed that Rs 71.74 crore of IPO proceeds had been used to acquire an additional stake in an existing subsidiary, outside the purposes specified in its prospectus.

The company said it restored the amount to the IPO monitoring account on October 30 using funds from its current account.

As of September 30, unutilised net IPO proceeds stood at Rs 1,765.46 crore. The filing showed utilisation of Rs 508.52 crore during the first half across purposes including centre expansion, lease payments, technology infrastructure, marketing and acquisitions.

Physicswallah’s shares were listed on the NSE and BSE on November 18, 2025.