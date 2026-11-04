Waiting for a green card? The line may be longer than you think. As of June 30, 2026, 1,560,290 Form I-485 applications were waiting for a decision at USCIS. That is the form immigrants file to get lawful permanent status and become eligible for the US green card.

In the quarter from April 1 to June 30, 2026, USCIS received 242,989 new I-485 applications. It decided 118,366.

Form I-485 is the application form used by immigrants to register permanent residence or adjust status. Adjustment of status is the process that you can use to apply for lawful permanent resident (LPR) status (also known as applying for a Green Card) when you are present in the United States. This means that you may get LPR status without having to return to your home country to complete consular processing.

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Family and employment filings are the two largest categories for green card applicants. Employment-based applications came in at 97,501 while family-based ones stood at 95,175.

But the fiscal year tells a different story. Family-based filings are at 325,552 so far this year. Employment-based ones are at 210,738.

Employment green cards

The median processing time for employment cases was 6 months, the shortest among all categories. USCIS received 97,501 employment applications and completed 45,236. Of those decisions, 42,076 were approvals and 3,160 were denials. Denials made up about 7% of employment decisions. Another 268,408 cases are still pending.

So far this fiscal year, USCIS has received 210,738 employment applications. It has approved 105,979, denied 7,953 and completed 113,932.

Family cases: the biggest pile

Family-based applications hold the largest backlog, at 611,067 pending. The median processing time was 7 months.

USCIS completed 66,918 family cases in the quarter. It approved 54,678 and denied 12,240. That means about 18% of family decisions were denials.

Family vs employment: Quarter and FY2026 comparison

Metric Family (Apr–Jun) Employment (Apr–Jun) Family (FYTD) Employment (FYTD) Received 95175 97501 3,25,552 2,10,738 Approved 54678 42076 2,20,547 1,05,979 Denied 12240 3160 36384 7953 Completed 66918 45236 2,56,931 1,13,932 Pending 6,11,067 2,68,408 6,11,067 2,68,408 Median processing time 7 months 6 months — —

Source: USCIS

Cuban and refugee cases

Cuban applicants filed 6,279 applications. USCIS completed just 586. Pending cases stand at 342,360.

Denials also outnumbered approvals. There were 447 denials against 139 approvals, more than three to one.

Refugee cases tell a similar story. There were 16,819 filings and only 148 completions, with 149,470 pending. The median time was 17.6 months.

Asylum-based cases have the longest median wait at 25.6 months. Only 2,642 were completed, while 126,267 are pending.

Bottomline

The I-485 backlog stands at 1.56 million, and the quarter added more cases than it cleared. Employment cases move faster and face fewer denials. Family cases carry the biggest pile. Cuban, refugee and asylum cases wait longest or see very few decisions.

Disclaimer: Figures are from USCIS data for April 1 to June 30, 2026, and may change as USCIS updates its reports. Processing times are medians and do not predict any individual case. Please consult a licensed immigration attorney for your situation.