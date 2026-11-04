Consumer goods major Dabur India on Wednesday announced a leadership transition, with Mohit Malhotra stepping down from his role as whole-time director and Global CEO effective November 13, 2026.

Dabur has elevated its India business CEO Herjit S. Bhalla to the board as an additional director and whole-time director for a five-year term from November 14, subject to regulatory approvals.

In his resignation letter, Malhotra said he had accepted an overseas leadership role effective November 16 and requested the board to relieve him before then.

Advertisement

Malhotra joined Dabur as a management trainee more than three decades ago and rose to become its Global CEO. In his resignation letter, Malhotra said the company had grown from a ₹250-crore business into a transnational enterprise with a presence in more than 100 countries and revenue exceeding ₹13000 crore during his tenure. He also highlighted his experience of building brands and businesses into multi-crore profit centres and leading multicultural teams across geographies.

Bhalla, who joined Dabur earlier this year, will continue to lead the India business and steer its growth strategy, while representing the company in its primary market, said the company.

He brings more than 25 years of experience across consumer businesses and international markets, and has spent over 16 years at Unilever in management roles across India and overseas, followed by global leadership positions at The Hershey Company and METRO Cash & Carry India.

ALSO READ Festive stocking, better retail execution lift FMCG growth in October

P.D. Narang, currently a whole-time director, will continue as Group Director – Corporate Affairs, providing strategic guidance across Dabur’s businesses and retaining oversight of its international operations.

Dabur Chairman Mohit Burman thanked Malhotra for his contribution over more than three decades and said Bhalla’s elevation reflected the board’s confidence in his leadership and the central role of the India business in the company’s growth.