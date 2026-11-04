Sundaram Finance reported a 21% year-on-year rise in standalone net profit at ₹475 crore in the second quarter of FY27, driven by higher interest income on the back of strong loan disbursements. Revenue from operations grew 18% to ₹2,147 crore during the quarter. Net Interest Income was up 17% to ₹963 crore.

Loan disbursements rose 28% year-on-year to ₹10,355 crore, taking assets under management (AUM) up 19% to ₹65,992 crore as of September 2026.

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Harsha Viji, Executive Vice-Chairman, said domestic economic momentum remained strong in Q2FY27 despite an increasingly challenging global environment due to renewed tensions in West Asia, crude oil price volatility and tighter global financial conditions, which increased inflationary and external-sector risks.

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Gross Stage 3 assets, loans overdue for over 90 days, improved to 1.84% as of September 2026, compared with 2.03% a year earlier. Net Stage 3 assets declined to 0.91% from 1.13%.

On a consolidated basis, net profit increased 13% year-on-year to ₹557 crore in Q2FY27. The consolidated results include the performance of subsidiaries Sundaram Home Finance and Sundaram Asset Management, and joint venture Royal Sundaram General Insurance.

Consolidated AUM across the lending and general insurance businesses stood at ₹97,709 crore as of September 2026.

“Our outlook for H2 is constructive on growth coupled with a need for monitoring external factors around geopolitical tensions, monetary policy direction and the impact to sentiment of the below-normal monsoon,” Rajiv Lochan, MD, Sundaram Finance, said.

Separately, the company’s board approved the acquisition of the entire 100% stake in Sundaram Alternate Assets, a step-down subsidiary currently held by Sundaram Asset Management Company. The acquisition is aimed at simplifying the group’s shareholding structure.

The company also announced that S Viji has relinquished his position as Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the board, effective from the close of Wednesday’s meeting, citing age and personal considerations. The board has elected R Venkatraman, an Independent Director, as the new Chairman.

Shares of Sundaram Finance closed 2% lower at ₹3,975 on the NSE.