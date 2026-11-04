A 250-metre-high skydeck is planned in west Bengaluru’s Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout on a 46.25-acre plot, according to a report by The Indian Express citing an official. The project is described as one of Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s flagship projects.

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has identified the land for the project, BDA site engineer Anil Kumar told IE. He said the site covers survey numbers 104 and 75 in Bheemanakuppe village, as well as survey numbers 13, 58/3, and 49 in Challaghatta village.

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Site selection and location

Kumar added that the selected site lies within Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout and is close to the newly opened Major Arterial Road (SM Krishna Road), which connects Mysore Road with Magadi Road.

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The government had previously considered alternative locations near Hemmigepura, Bangalore University, and Baiyappanahalli. However, those sites were dropped because of aviation-related height restrictions, IE reported.

KPMG appointed as transaction adviser

The BDA has appointed global consultancy KPMG as the transaction adviser for the project and will pay the firm Rs 4 crore for its services. A team from KPMG visited the proposed site on Wednesday (November 4), according to IE.

Proposed site faces land ownership dispute

According to IE, the proposed site includes a disputed five-acre parcel. In 2010, the special deputy commissioner of Bengaluru Urban district granted five acres of land—bearing survey number 13 at Challaghatta village in Kengeri Hobli—to the Sri Maruthi Handicapped Welfare Association, an organisation registered in 2005 with 750 members.

The association subsequently developed a layout, approved by the taluk panchayat’s executive officer, comprising 230 plots measuring 20 feet by 30 feet each. A committee headed by the deputy commissioner later selected 230 beneficiaries to receive the plots.

However, a BDA official told IE that the land had already been allotted to the authority in 2008 and that all parties were aware of the prior allocation.

“We have already held several meetings with the association heads and promised to give them alternative five-acre land. We are also in the stage of deciding where the land would be allocated. There are no major litigations or legal hurdles in the case,” the official told The Indian Express.

According to IE, members of the association have approached the Karnataka High Court challenging the BDA’s claim.