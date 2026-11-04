Democrats have won control of both chambers of the US Congress in the 2026 midterm elections, giving a major setback to President Donald Trump and the Republican Party. Democrats have won 228 of the 435 seats in the House of Representatives so far and are leading in 34 other races, according to the Associated Press. In the Senate, Democrats have secured 54 seats and are leading in one more race, Republicans have won 44 seats and are leading in another.

Democrats also made gains in several states, including Texas, Iowa, Kansas, Ohio and North Carolina. The victories will give Democrats greater power to challenge Trump’s policies, block appointments and investigate his administration during the remaining two years of his presidency.

The elections also brought mixed results for Indian-American candidates, with several Democrats winning congressional and state-level contests and a number of Republicans lost key races. Democratic lawmakers Ro Khanna, Pramila Jayapal and Suhas Subramanyam retained their seats in the House of Representatives. Pia Dandiya also won Florida’s 22nd Congressional District, Aruna Miller secured another term as Maryland’s Lieutenant Governor.

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However, Republican Vivek Ramaswamy lost the Ohio governor’s race to Democrat Amy Acton. Other Indian-American Republicans, including Saritha Komatireddy, Ritesh Tandon and Nirav Sheth, also suffered defeats.

Here is a look at the Indian-American candidates who won and lost in the 2026 US midterm elections.

Who won: Indian-American candidates

Ro Khanna wins California’s 17th Congressional District

Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna won re-election in California’s 17th Congressional District, securing 72% of the vote, or 61,366 votes. He defeated Republican challenger Ritesh Tandon, an Indian-American entrepreneur who was also contesting the seat. Khanna represents parts of Silicon Valley in California and has been a prominent voice in the Democratic Party on technology, economic policy and foreign affairs. His victory allows him to continue representing the constituency in the US House of Representatives.

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Pramila Jayapal wins sixth term in Washington

Democratic Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal secured a sixth term in Washington’s 7th Congressional District, winning approximately 87.5% of the vote. She defeated Republican challenger Nirav Sheth in a decisive contest. Jayapal, one of the leading progressive voices in the Democratic Party, has represented the district since 2017. She has been known for her work on immigration, healthcare and economic equality.

Suhas Subramanyam wins re-election in Virginia

Democratic Congressman Suhas Subramanyam won re-election from Virginia’s 10th Congressional District, defeating Republican candidate Dave T. Beckwith. Subramanyam secured around 63% of the vote, according to early results, while Beckwith received approximately 36.4%. Before entering Congress, Subramanyam served in Virginia’s state legislature and worked as an adviser to former US President Barack Obama. His victory allows him to continue representing the state in the House.

Pia Dandiya wins Florida’s 22nd Congressional District

Democratic candidate Pia Dandiya won Florida’s 22nd Congressional District, defeating Republican candidate Casey Askar. Dandiya, a former high school principal whose parents immigrated from India, secured approximately 51.87% of the vote. Her victory makes her the latest Indian-American woman to enter the US House of Representatives. Her win adds to the growing presence of Indian-American politicians in the country’s federal legislature.

Aruna Miller wins another term as Maryland Lieutenant Governor

Indian-American politician Aruna Miller secured another term as Maryland’s Lieutenant Governor as part of the Democratic ticket led by Governor Wes Moore. The Moore-Miller ticket defeated the Republican candidates, former state delegate Dan Cox and his running mate Rob Krop. Miller made history in 2023 when she became the first Indian-American woman to serve as a lieutenant governor in the United States. Before entering politics, she worked as a transportation engineer and served in the Maryland House of Delegates. Her re-election is another important victory for Indian-American representation in American politics.

Aparna Raj wins Washington DC Council seat

Democratic candidate Aparna Raj won the election to represent Ward 1 on the Washington DC City Council. The victory gives Raj a position in the local government of the US capital. The city council plays an important role in decisions on housing, public services, education and other local issues. Her win adds to the list of Indian-origin candidates securing public office in the elections.

Who lost: Indian-American candidates

Vivek Ramaswamy loses Ohio governor’s race

Republican Vivek Ramaswamy suffered one of the biggest defeats among Indian-American candidates, losing the Ohio governor’s race to Democrat Amy Acton. Ramaswamy, an Indian-American entrepreneur and former Republican presidential candidate, had received the backing of President Donald Trump. He was seeking to become Ohio’s next governor after incumbent Republican Mike DeWine was barred from seeking another term because of term limits.

Acton, a former Ohio health director who gained national attention during the Covid-19 pandemic, defeated Ramaswamy in the closely watched contest. According to the projected results, Acton secured approximately 50.9% of the vote against Ramaswamy’s 45.8%. The defeat is a setback for Republicans in Ohio, a state that Trump won comfortably in the 2024 presidential election.

Saritha Komatireddy loses New York Attorney General race

Republican candidate Saritha Komatireddy lost her bid to become New York’s Attorney General, with incumbent Democrat Letitia James retaining the position. Komatireddy, a former federal prosecutor, contested the election against James, who has been a prominent figure in New York politics and legal cases involving Trump and his business interests. James secured a victory, allowing Democrats to retain control of the Attorney General’s office in the state.

Ritesh Tandon loses to Ro Khanna in California

Indian-American entrepreneur and Republican candidate Ritesh Tandon lost his election bid in California’s 17th Congressional District against Democratic incumbent Ro Khanna. Khanna secured 72% of the vote, or 61,366 votes, in a decisive victory. The contest also saw two Indian-origin candidates from opposing political parties compete for the same congressional seat.

Nirav Sheth loses to Pramila Jayapal in Washington

Republican candidate Nirav Sheth lost his contest against incumbent Democratic Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal in Washington’s 7th Congressional District. Jayapal secured approximately 87.5% of the vote, comfortably defeating Sheth and retaining her seat for a sixth term in the US House of Representatives.

Mahesh Ganorkar loses North Carolina congressional race

Republican candidate Mahesh Ganorkar lost his election bid in North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District against Democratic incumbent Valerie P. Foushee. Foushee secured 79.1% of the vote, while Ganorkar received 18.9%. The result allowed the Democratic incumbent to retain her seat with a comfortable margin. Anil Kumar loses Michigan congressional race: Independent candidate Dr Anil Kumar lost his election bid in Michigan’s 11th Congressional District. Kumar contested the US House election as an independent candidate but failed to secure the seat. His defeat adds to the list of Indian-origin candidates who could not win their respective contests.