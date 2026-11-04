Unilever is stepping up its research and development investments in India with an additional €35 million commitment to upgrade its Mumbai and Bengaluru facilities, as the consumer goods major looks to accelerate product innovation through artificial intelligence (AI), advanced science and strategic partnerships.

Announced on Wednesday, the investment will transform the company’s Mumbai R&D centre into a next-generation Product Innovation Centre, while strengthening Bengaluru’s position as a global science, technology and partnership hub.

The fresh investment builds on more than €20 million that Unilever has invested in its Indian R&D capabilities over the past five years. The company said its India operations are among its largest global research and development hubs, bringing together more than 800 scientists, researchers, digital specialists and designers.

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Alongside the R&D centre investments, Unilever will commit €5 million over five years towards a strategic Bio-Futures partnership in India.

The initiative will connect the company’s global R&D network with India’s growing bioscience ecosystem, bringing together scientific institutions, start-ups, infrastructure and talent.

The partnership will focus on research and innovation across human biology, microbiome science, biotechnology, biomanufacturing and AI-enabled biology.

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Commenting on the investment, Richard Slater, Chief Research and Development Officer at Unilever, said India is a critical global R&D centre for the company. He added that the investment would bring together science, consumer insights, design, digital technology, AI and rapid prototyping to accelerate innovation.

Priya Nair, Managing Director and CEO of Hindustan Unilever Ltd, said India’s growing position as an innovation hub presents an opportunity to develop science-led products for Indian consumers. She added that the investment reflects Unilever’s confidence in the country’s scientific talent, innovation ecosystem and emerging capabilities in bioscience and biomanufacturing.