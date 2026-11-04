FMCG major Dabur India reported an 11.7% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹505 crore in the September quarter, compared with ₹452.6 crore in the corresponding period last year, while revenue grew 11.6% to ₹3563 crore from ₹3191 crore a year ago.
The company’s revenue and net profit marginally beat Bloomberg estimates of ₹3553 crore and ₹498 crore, respectively. Operating profit rose 7.5% to ₹633 crore, but operating margin contracted 60 basis points to 17.8% from 18.4% a year ago.
EBITDA, including other income, grew 10.5% to ₹804.3 crore, with the margin declining 20 basis points to 22.6%.
“We delivered profitable growth despite operating in a challenging external environment marked by geopolitical uncertainty and elevated input-cost pressures. What gives me confidence is that the growth has been broad-based and backed by healthy underlying volumes,” Herjit S Bhalla, CEO, Dabur India said.
Dabur’s India FMCG business grew 10.7% during the quarter, with underlying volume growth of 5.5%, while its international business expanded 20% in rupee terms, supported by strong performances in Bangladesh, Egypt, Sub-Saharan Africa and Turkey.
The Home and Personal Care business grew 11%, led by hair care and home care. Shampoo and hair oils registered high double-digit growth, while home care also grew in double digits. Skin and Salon reported high-single-digit growth, while oral care posted mid-single-digit growth, according to company disclosures.
The Healthcare business grew 7%, led by momentum in digestives, OTC and ethical products, which reported strong double-digit growth, said the company. Food and Beverages grew 17.4%, driven by foods and a sequential recovery in beverages.
Premium brands contributed significantly during the quarter, growing at four times the pace of regular brands and accounted for 20% of Dabur’s domestic business.
General Trade also witnessed a resurgence, growing at mid-to-high single digits during the quarter, said the company.
The board declared an interim dividend of ₹3.50 per equity share. The record date for the dividend is November 10, 2026, said the company.