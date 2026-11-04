Waaree Energies is looking to expand exports to Europe, West Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

“West Asia, Europe, Australia and New Zealand are the immediate export markets we are looking at, and discussions are on with several customers for exports,” Abhishek Pareek, chief financial officer of Waaree Energies, told FE.

Together, these countries offer an annual market opportunity of about 100 GW, he said. Europe accounts for 50-60 GW, West Asia 15-20 GW and Australia for 5-10 GW of this opportunity.

Pareek said none of these markets has barriers to supplies from Indian manufacturers. “However, they have an inclination to look at a China-plus-one supply chain or an alternative supply chain because energy costs are going through the roof in the current scenario,” he said.

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The export strategy assumes significance as Waaree Energies removed nearly 3 GW of export orders from its order book in Q2 FY27 amid concerns that changes in US trade laws could make some contracts difficult to service from India. The solar module maker’s overseas revenue also fell by about 52%.

Waaree is not alone in looking to diversify its export markets. Its peers, including Tata Power and IPO-bound Avaada Electro, are also exploring opportunities in Europe and West Asia.

Pareek said changes in US regulations in recent years had prompted the company to shift a portion of its manufacturing for the US market to the country. It started operations at its US facility last year and is now expanding its capacity from the current 1.6 GW to 4.83 GW by the end of the financial year.

Even if the facility operates at 75% of its capacity, it would be able to service the company’s US order book of 10-11 GW over three years, he said.

On the acquisition of Waaree Green Data Centers from group company Waaree Renewable Technologies, Pareek said the company plans to offer engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services to data centres, apart from supplying renewable power.

Through one of its subsidiaries, Waaree also plans to supply chemicals and gases required in semiconductor manufacturing.