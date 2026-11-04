Dabur India Ltd on Wednesday reported an 11.70% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 505.50 crore for the second quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 452.55 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations rose 11.65% to Rs 3,563.07 crore in the July-September quarter, against Rs 3,191.32 crore in the corresponding period last year, according to the company’s regulatory filing.

Total income, including other income, increased 12.11% to Rs 3,734.96 crore, while expenses rose about 12% to Rs 3,089.14 crore. Sequentially, net profit declined 14.45% from Rs 590.88 crore in the June quarter, while revenue from operations fell 5.35% from Rs 3,764.39 crore.

Basic earnings per share increased to Rs 2.85 from Rs 2.55 a year earlier. Other income rose to Rs 171.89 crore from Rs 140.13 crore, while profit before tax increased to Rs 645.52 crore from Rs 573.02 crore.

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Consumer care, food businesses grow

Dabur’s consumer care business posted revenue of Rs 2,953.29 crore, up 11.41% from Rs 2,650.81 crore a year earlier. Food business revenue grew 14.07% to Rs 531.38 crore from Rs 465.84 crore, the filing showed.

Retail revenue increased to Rs 26.77 crore from Rs 24.97 crore, while the segment’s loss narrowed to Rs 1.86 crore from Rs 2.70 crore.

The FMCG major recorded its second consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth. CEO Herjit S Bhalla said growth was broad-based and supported by healthy underlying volumes.

“Our performance in Q2 reflects the strength of our brands and the sharper execution of our strategy. We delivered profitable growth despite operating in a challenging external environment marked by geopolitical uncertainty and elevated input-cost pressures,” Bhalla said.

H1 net profit rises 13.44%

For April-September, consolidated net profit rose 13.44% to Rs 1,096.38 crore from Rs 966.46 crore. Revenue from operations increased 11.09% to Rs 7,327.46 crore, against Rs 6,595.90 crore.

Total consolidated income for the first half stood at Rs 7,671.91 crore, up 11.51% from Rs 6,880 crore in the corresponding period of FY26.

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Rs 3.50 interim dividend declared

Dabur’s board declared an interim dividend of Rs 3.50 per equity share of face value Re 1, involving a total payout of Rs 620.88 crore.

The record date has been fixed as November 10, 2026, with payments scheduled to begin from November 25, 2026, the company said.

Shares of Dabur India settled at Rs 394.10 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday, gaining 3.45% from the previous closing price.