Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: 5 things to know about the mega project to be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi

The much-awaited project, which is will connect Navi Mumbai to the mainland, is aimed at easing the crowd chaos. Here are five things to know about the project:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to lay foundation stone for the much-awaited Rs 17,500 crore Mumbai Trans Harbour Link. The much-awaited project, which is will connect Navi Mumbai to the mainland, is aimed at easing the crowd chaos. Here are five things to know about the project:

1) The 22-km long MTHL, also known as Sewri-Nhava Sheva Trans Harbour Link, is a proposed 22 km, will be a freeway grade road bridge connecting Mumbai to Navi Mumbai. It will also help develop the mainland and parts of Raigad District. The project completion deadline has been set at 2019.

2) When completed, MTHL would be the longest sea bridge in India. Starting from South Mumbai’s Sewri, it will cross Thane’s Creek north of Elephanta Island and will end at Chirle village, near Nhava Sheva.

3) The bridge will be further linked to the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in the east and Western Freeway in the west. As per the current plan, this sea link will contain a 6 lane highway, which will be 27 meters in width, and will also include an edge strip and crash barrier.

4) HISTORY: project is long-pending. With first attempt to build the sea link being made in 2004. Construction giant Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) had submitted a request to implement the project on a build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis. However, the application was later rejected.

5) Current Status: The project is estimated to cost Rs 17,700 crore . As of October 2016, the MMRDA is evaluating pre-qualification bids for the project, and is expected to award contracts by the end of 2016. Construction is expected to begin after monsoon 2017.