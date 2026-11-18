With the Union Cabinet clearing a path for all Agniveers undergoing training in the three services to join the Armed Forces as regular soldiers, the spotlight is now on the 75 per cent who will be offered a two-year extension at the end of a four-year tenure under the revamped Agnipath scheme.

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The Indian Express has learnt that a fairly stringent selection criteria is being discussed for those willing to join the services after serving this extension period.

Agniveers who are multi-skilled and proficient in technology and weapons will be given preference, given the new technologies and weapon systems being inducted into the Armed Forces.

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According to people aware of the discussions, the objective selection criteria being considered at the end of six years include not selecting Low Medical Category (LMC) candidates and those with cases of indiscipline, including alcohol dependency.

Responding to queries from The Indian Express on the selection criteria, the apex level tri-service organisation HQ IDS said these are “presently under deliberation”.

The revamped Agnipath scheme will have two stages. In the first stage, 25 per cent of Agniveers will be selected on merit for absorption into the services after completing their four-year tenure, as part of the original scheme.

The remaining 75 per cent, who would have otherwise exited the services with a contributory scheme package, will now be offered an additional two-year engagement. Thereafter, they will have the opportunity to join the Armed Forces as regular soldiers, provided they are willing and meet the military’s objective selection criteria.

An official said the selection criteria are being considered after actively monitoring both regular troops and Agniveers over the years. “There have been a substantial number of cases of LMC reported among regular troops in recent years, primarily due to lifestyle diseases,” the official said.

The eligibility criteria under discussion include the yardstick that Agniveers who seek a two-year extension in the hope to become regular soldiers must be graded excellent in the Combined Physical Tests and should have a minimum first-class shot in firing — the standards of firing are classified, in order, as marksman, first-shot and standard shot.

The LMC too has three categories: battle casualty, injuries or disabilities attributable or aggravated by military service, neither attributable nor aggravated by military service.

While the selection criteria are still evolving, there is increased discussion on not retaining any LMC candidate after six years. There could still be some dispensation for those who are battle casualties or LMC attributable to military service. But these are at a preliminary stage.

When it comes to disciplinary cases, there are two types of punishment: red ink entries and black ink entries, depending on the offence and circumstances. There are discussions on whether an Agniveer on extension should be retained even in the event of a single minor disciplinary infringement.

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In addition, an Agniveer cadre towards the end of two years at unit levels, which will comprise a written exam and physical and firing tests, is also being considered, along with the other points, to prepare the final merit list.

Under the revamped scheme, a new certificate will be issued to Agniveers, carrying four options: induction into the regular cadre; those willing to get inducted into the regular cadre but, if not selected among 25 per cent, then willing for extension; willing specifically for extension; and unwilling to continue for further service.