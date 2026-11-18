The Bombay High Court on Wednesday criticised the Mumbai civic body for clearing garbage and beautifying parts of the city for the visit of Britain’s Prince William and Princess Catherine, while failing to maintain similar standards for residents throughout the year, The Indian Express reported. The court questioned why the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) could not sustain the same level of cleanliness across the city instead of putting up what it described as a “temporary show” for visiting royals.

According to The Indian Express, a bench of Justices Girish S Kulkarni and Neela K Gokhale made the observations while hearing a plea concerning garbage disposal at the Kanjurmarg landfill. The court said the problems at the landfill were closely linked to the accumulation of waste on Mumbai’s streets and beaches.

The judges pointed out that areas such as Ballard Estate in South Mumbai had been cleaned and polished ahead of the royal couple’s visit, and asked the authorities to extend similar efforts to every ward for the benefit of ordinary residents.

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“If the state government, BMC has a will to do, they can transform things in no time. And this we have learned through experience. It can happen with lightning speed. So for all these important issues, you are going to be alive only when important personalities visit the city? It may not be appropriate. You have to act for the common man who is the permanent resident of this city,” the bench orally remarked, according to The Indian Express.

The judges said civic authorities should focus on maintaining cleanliness throughout the year rather than undertaking short-term exercises whenever important visitors arrive.

“We just observe: when some guests were coming, see Ballard Estate now, how shining and polished it is. If you want to do it, you do it, including painting, cleaning the streets with water… Do it for citizens. So instead of having this temporary show of two days, have a permanent show,” the court said, IE reported.

Bombay HC questions continued use of plastic

The bench also expressed concern over the large quantities of plastic found among the garbage at the Kanjurmarg landfill. The judges had visited the site on Tuesday and observed heaps of waste containing plastic.

The court said Mumbai had been dealing with the toxicity associated with garbage disposal for years and questioned why the authorities had not been able to eliminate or substantially reduce the use of plastic.

“We are confronted with this kind of toxicity,” the bench observed, expressing surprise that plastic continued to be a major component of municipal waste despite the problems involved in handling and treating garbage.

The High Court also asked the Maharashtra government whether it had a clear policy on plastic and whether plastic was banned in hill stations such as Matheran and Mahabaleshwar.

Raising the broader issue of plastic pollution, the court questioned why a complete ban could not be considered.

Court seeks audit of Kanjurmarg landfill pollution

The proceedings also focused on the odour and pollution generated by the Kanjurmarg waste-processing and landfill site.

The bench directed the monitoring committee to conduct an internal audit of the issues relating to odour and pollution arising from the site. It sought a report on the findings before the next hearing, scheduled for December 7.