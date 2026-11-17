Anthropic IPO Listing Live: Anthropic is preparing for one of the biggest stock market listings in history, with the AI company set to make its Nasdaq debut this week.
The maker of Claude is looking to raise more than $64 billion through its initial public offering (IPO), valuing the company at around $1.405 trillion.
However, investors are questioning whether the huge spending on AI infrastructure, including data centres and computing power, will generate enough returns.
Anthropic IPO: Date, share price and valuation
Anthropic PBC will list on the tech-heavy Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ANT.
The company is expected to finalise the IPO price on the evening of November 18, with trading scheduled to begin on Thursday, November 19.
Anthropic is offering 825 million shares in the IPO, with the price range set at $70 to $78 per share.
At the upper end of this range, the offering is expected to raise more than $64 billion and give the company a valuation of around $1.405 trillion.The company is also planning to set aside up to 20% of the shares for retail investors, allowing individual investors to take part in the listing.
Can Claude maker beat SpaceX’s record?
Anthropic is expected to attract stronger demand from institutional investors than SpaceX did during its record-breaking stock market debut in June. SpaceX raised $86 billion through its IPO, making it one of the biggest listings in history. Anthropic is now preparing for its own mega listing, with plans to raise around $90 billion. If investor demand remains strong, the Claude maker could set a new benchmark on Wall Street. However, its proposed $1.4 trillion valuation will also put investor confidence in the AI boom to the test.
Anthropic co-founder and CEO Dario Amodei has said that raising funds is the main reason behind the company's decision to go public.
Speaking with JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon on Friday, Amodei referred to one of the company's mottos while discussing the IPO: "underpromise and overdeliver."
Anthropic is expected to raise a total of $90 billion through the offering. The company plans to use the money to continue developing advanced AI systems.
The massive funding requirement reflects the high cost of building powerful AI models, which need large amounts of computing power, advanced chips and data centre infrastructure.
Anthropic's rapid growth has already shown signs of slowing, adding to questions about whether its proposed valuation can be justified.
The company's IPO prospectus also gives considerable space to the risks it faces. Around 90 pages of the document discuss possible challenges to its future, including risks linked to the direction in which artificial intelligence develops.
These concerns go beyond the company's financial performance and also touch on the possible impact of AI on humanity.
For investors, the biggest question is whether Anthropic can turn its growing demand and massive investments into long-term profits, or whether competition and cheaper AI models will make it difficult to maintain its position.
The company's IPO will offer a major test of how much investors are willing to pay today for the promise of future AI growth.
The process of deciding a company's IPO valuation involves discussions between the company planning to list and large institutional investors.
"There’s some back and forth process," Minmo Gahng, an assistant professor of finance at Cornell University, told AFP.
Investment banks work as intermediaries between the two sides and help decide the price at which the company's shares should be offered. The process can take considerable time.
A company's market value is calculated by multiplying its share price by the total number of shares available.
For a company preparing to go public, a higher share price means it can raise more money through the sale of its shares. However, setting the price too high can make investors less interested in buying them.
The company also needs to leave enough room for investors to make money after the listing.
Investors, meanwhile, want to buy shares at a price that allows them to sell them later at a profit. Many also hope for what is known as a "pop", when a company's share price jumps sharply on its first day of trading.
This is why deciding the right IPO price can be difficult. The company wants to raise as much money as possible, while investors want to make sure they are not paying too much.
Anthropic was founded in 2021 after CEO Dario Amodei and a small group of other founders left OpenAI, which has since become one of its biggest competitors.
The company has built its business around Claude, a family of AI models and tools that are mainly sold to businesses.
Strong demand from corporate customers has helped Anthropic record rapid revenue growth and become one of the most closely watched companies in the AI industry.
Unlike several other major AI companies, Anthropic has also made AI safety and government regulation a central part of its approach.
In September, Amodei publicly called for the industry to "pace the frontier" of AI development, arguing for a more careful approach as AI systems become increasingly powerful.
However, its approach to AI risks has also brought it into conflict with the US government this year.
As Anthropic prepares to enter the stock market, investors will be watching not just its growth but also how it handles the rising cost of developing and running advanced AI models.
Investor interest in Anthropic is expected to be even stronger than the demand seen during SpaceX's stock market debut in June.
SpaceX raised a record $86 billion through its IPO, making it one of the biggest public listings ever.
Anthropic could set a new benchmark when it begins trading, with strong demand from institutional investors expected to play a major role in its market debut.
The listing is also coming at an important time for the AI industry, which has faced questions about whether its massive investments can be supported by future earnings.
Anthropic PBC will list on the tech-heavy Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ANT.
The company is expected to finalise the IPO price on the evening of November 18, with trading scheduled to begin on Thursday, November 19.
Anthropic is offering 825 million shares in the IPO, with the price range set at $70 to $78 per share.
At the upper end of this range, the offering is expected to raise more than $64 billion and give the company a valuation of around $1.405 trillion.
The company is also planning to set aside up to 20% of the shares for retail investors, allowing individual investors to take part in the listing.
Anthropic is preparing for what could become one of the biggest stock market listings in history, with the artificial intelligence company set to make its Nasdaq debut this week.
The company, which makes the Claude family of AI models and tools, is looking to raise more than $64 billion through its initial public offering (IPO). At the proposed share price, Anthropic could be valued at around $1.405 trillion.
Founded in 2021 by Dario Amodei and a group of former OpenAI employees, Anthropic has quickly become one of the biggest names in the AI industry. Its business has grown rapidly, largely because of demand from companies using its AI models and tools.
However, the company is preparing to enter the stock market at a time when investors are becoming increasingly worried about the huge amounts of money being spent on AI. Wall Street is questioning whether the money going into data centres, computing power and other AI infrastructure will generate enough returns to justify the spending.