Anthropic IPO Listing Live: Anthropic is preparing for one of the biggest stock market listings in history, with the AI company set to make its Nasdaq debut this week.

The maker of Claude is looking to raise more than $64 billion through its initial public offering (IPO), valuing the company at around $1.405 trillion.

However, investors are questioning whether the huge spending on AI infrastructure, including data centres and computing power, will generate enough returns.

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Anthropic IPO: Date, share price and valuation

Anthropic PBC will list on the tech-heavy Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ANT.

The company is expected to finalise the IPO price on the evening of November 18, with trading scheduled to begin on Thursday, November 19.

Anthropic is offering 825 million shares in the IPO, with the price range set at $70 to $78 per share.

At the upper end of this range, the offering is expected to raise more than $64 billion and give the company a valuation of around $1.405 trillion.The company is also planning to set aside up to 20% of the shares for retail investors, allowing individual investors to take part in the listing.

Can Claude maker beat SpaceX’s record?

Anthropic is expected to attract stronger demand from institutional investors than SpaceX did during its record-breaking stock market debut in June. SpaceX raised $86 billion through its IPO, making it one of the biggest listings in history. Anthropic is now preparing for its own mega listing, with plans to raise around $90 billion. If investor demand remains strong, the Claude maker could set a new benchmark on Wall Street. However, its proposed $1.4 trillion valuation will also put investor confidence in the AI boom to the test.

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