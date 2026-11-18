Severe cyclonic storm Akvan, currently active in the Bay of Bengal, has altered its trajectory and is expected to make landfall between Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh and Puri in Odisha on November 20. This has prompted eastern coastal states to step up preparedness and evacuate vulnerable populations, officials said on Wednesday, PTI reported.

In its morning bulletin today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast that the cyclone would cross the coast between Nellore and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh around noon on November 20 with maximum sustained wind speeds of 100–110 kmph, gusting up to 120 kmph. However, in a revised bulletin later in the day, the weather office shifted the projected landfall zone northward to between Narsapur and Puri, with slightly lower maximum sustained wind speeds of 90–100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said there is a strong possibility that the cyclone could touch the shore between Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and Gopalpur in Odisha. “Odisha’s south and northern region along with coastal parts is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall and, at places, extremely heavy rainfall on November 19 and November 20,” Mohapatra added.

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Odisha steps up evacuation and preparedness

Following the revised forecast, the Odisha government ordered the closure of schools across six districts for three days starting Thursday, according to PTI. Additionally, it has cancelled the leaves of government employees, deployed senior bureaucrats to oversee district-level operations, and geared up for large-scale evacuations.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said the IMD’s Tuesday warning had projected a less severe impact for Odisha, forcing the administration to overhaul its mitigation strategy after the track shifted. “Now, the warning says that the state will receive more than 200 mm of rainfall and about 90 kmph wind under the changed circumstances,” Pujari said, adding that response plans were being adjusted accordingly.

According to The Indian Express, the Odisha government has put 14 coastal and adjoining districts Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj on alert as they are likely to be affected by the cyclone and associated rainfall.

Heavy rain alert for Southern West Bengal

The shifting trajectory has also prompted the IMD to forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall across parts of southern West Bengal between November 19 and 21. According to the weather office, thunderstorms accompanied by heavy to very heavy rain are likely over Purba and Paschim Medinipur districts, while heavy rain is expected in South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Jhargram, and Bankura.

Kolkata is forecast to experience thunderstorms between November 19 and 21, with wind speeds ranging from 30 to 40 kmph. The meteorological department has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off the West Bengal coast on November 19 and 20 due to rough sea conditions.