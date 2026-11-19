Mahanadi Coalfields IPO Subscription Status Day 1 LIVE Updates: Coal India subsidiary, Mahanadi Coalfields (MCL) opens its initial public offering (IPO) for subscription on November 19.

The IPO is worth Rs 8,981.12 crore and is entirely an offer for sale (OFS). Through this route, 66.18 crore existing shares will be sold by the shareholder, rather than new shares being issued by the company.

Mahanadi Coalfields IPO: Key details

Particulars Details Issue size Rs 8,981.12 crore Price band Rs 129-136 IPO dates November 19-23, 2026 Expected allotment November 25, 2026 Tentative listing November 27, 2026

The price band has been set at Rs 129-136 per share. Investors can bid until November 23, while the basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on November 25. The shares are scheduled to list on the NSE and the BSE on November 27.

MCL’s scale is central to the IPO. Incorporated in 1992, the company accounted for around 21% of India’s coal output in financial year 2025-26 (FY26). It is also the largest coal-producing subsidiary of Coal India.

Investors will be tracking subscription demand and the grey market premium (GMP) as bidding progresses. Follow our live blog for the latest updates.

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