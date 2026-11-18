Lateef Bhat encounter in Kulgam: Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Lateef Ahmad Bhat, described by police as the only listed active local militant in the Kashmir Valley, was killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday (November 18). According to an Indian Express report, Bhat had been holed up inside a mosque in Zangalpora village in the Devsar area and repeatedly refused calls to surrender.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said the body of one neutralised terrorist and a weapon were recovered from the encounter site. The mosque remained undamaged as security forces exercised restraint throughout the operation.

How the operation began

A joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and paramilitary forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Zangalpora village after receiving specific intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

Advertisement

Police said Bhat was likely trapped during the operation. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kulgam, Anayat Ali Chowdhary said the action was based on credible intelligence and careful planning.

“An encounter was initiated based on credible intelligence gathered through proper planning and a coordinated effort by the Jammu and Kashmir Police alongside other security forces, successfully cordoning off the area where a local terrorist named Lateef is trapped,” Chowdhary said.

As security personnel moved towards the suspected location, the militant opened fire, triggering a gunfight.

“Encounter started with terrorists and Joint party of JKP and SF in Kulgam,” the police said in a post on X.

The body of one neutralised terrorist, along with a weapon, have been recovered from the encounter site. The killed Terrorist neutralised during the joint operation is identified as Mohd Lateef Bhat R/o Khrewan, Kulgam.

@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) November 18, 2026

Bhat refused to surrender

Police said security forces made extensive efforts to persuade Bhat to surrender. They arranged a lengthy video call involving the SSP, the Chief Executive Officer of 9 Rashtriya Rifles and Bhat. He was also given a phone and urged to choose life, given his young age.

Despite these appeals, Bhat refused to surrender and entered a mosque. Security forces then made repeated public announcements asking him to come out.

“Security forces made extensive efforts to persuade him to surrender, including a lengthy video call conversation between him, the speaker, and the CEO of the 9RR, while also providing him with a phone to convince him to choose life given his young age,” Chowdhary said.

The situation escalated at around 2:45 pm, when Bhat opened fire on security personnel.

“Around a quarter to three, the terrorist opened fire on security forces, initiating a gunfight,” the SSP said.

Mosque remained undamaged

Security forces said they maintained maximum restraint throughout the operation to protect the mosque located within the cordon.

“Throughout this operation, security forces have maintained maximum restraint to protect the mosque situated within the cordon, strictly following standard operating procedures while handling the situation over time with patience and careful planning,” Chowdhary said.

The SSP said the aim was to either draw Bhat out or neutralise him using non-destructive methods, while ensuring minimal or zero damage to the mosque.

Police later confirmed that no damage was caused to the mosque during the operation.

Body and weapon recovered

The Kashmir Zone Police said the body of one neutralised terrorist, along with a weapon, was recovered from the encounter site.

“The body of one neutralised terrorist, along with a weapon, has been recovered from the encounter site. The identification process is underway. Further details are awaited,” Kashmir Zone Police said.

In another post, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said: “You can run but you can’t hide.”

Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force, GP Singh, also reacted to the operation on X.

“Congratulations, guys. Some dishes are best served cold, even in cold weather,” Singh said.

Congratulations guys. Some dishes are best served cold, even in cold weather. — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) November 18, 2026

Who was Lateef Bhat?

As mentioned by police, Lateef Ahmad Bhat was a Lashkar-e-Taiba commander and the only listed active local militant in the Kashmir Valley. He had become active with the outfit on November 18, 2025.

Police said Bhat was heavily self-radicalised and was linked to multiple attacks aimed at disrupting peace, tourism and the local economy. He had earlier evaded capture and the police had announced a reward of Rs 15 lakh for information leading to his arrest.

“Marking a significant operational success, this individual—who became active with Lashkar-e-Taiba on November 18, 2025, and was heavily self-radicalised—had been linked to multiple ruthless attacks aimed at disrupting peace, tourism, and the local economy before finally being successfully trapped after previously evading capture,” Chowdhary said.

Link to CRPF attack

The encounter came two days after Umar Nisar Dar, another newly recruited militant, was killed in a brief gunfight at Laroo village in Kulgam on Monday (November 16). Bhat had managed to escape from that encounter site.

Police said Bhat and Dar were involved in the November 11 attack on CRPF personnel in Kulgam, which left three paramilitary personnel injured.

According to the police, Dar had conducted reconnaissance along with Bhat at multiple locations on November 10 before the attack. CCTV footage shared by the Jammu and Kashmir Police showed the accused surveying Mir Baar, Akhran, Hablish and Kilam to identify targets and plan attacks on security forces.

Heavy security deployment

Heavy security deployment was reported in and around Zangalpora village during the operation. Officials said further details regarding the number of militants involved and any additional casualties were awaited. The killing of Bhat is being seen as an operational success for security forces, particularly because he had been evading arrest and was considered a key local militant linked to recent attacks in south Kashmir.